Tickets for Opening Week at Erlanger Park Are on Sale Now

Published on February 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts announced today that single-game tickets for Opening Week at Erlanger Park are now on sale. Fans can secure their seats for the historic first homestand at the team's new downtown ballpark by visiting Lookouts.com.

The Lookouts will officially debut at Erlanger Park on Tuesday, April 14, hosting the Montgomery Biscuits at 7:00 p.m. in the first professional baseball game ever played at the venue. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. on Opening Day, with fans encouraged to arrive early to enjoy pregame ceremonies and ballpark festivities. For all other home games this season, gates will open one hour prior to first pitch.

To celebrate the opening of Erlanger Park, the Lookouts have announced a robust lineup of promotions scheduled throughout the first six-game homestand. The week will showcase fireworks, family entertainment, and musical performances.

Tuesday, April 14 - Opening Day presented by Erlanger: Fireworks and Lookouts clear bag & magnet schedule giveaway

Wednesday, April 15 - Jackie Robinson Day (MiLB)

Thursday, April 16 - Thirsty Thursday© and Fireworks

Friday, April 17 - Fireworks Friday

Saturday, April 18 - presented by EPB with a pre-game concert by The Afternooners

Sunday, April 19 - Daniel Tiger, Lyla in the Loop, and Carl the Collector presented by PBS/WTCI with postgame Catch on the Field and Kids Run the Bases.







Southern League Stories from February 17, 2026

Tickets for Opening Week at Erlanger Park Are on Sale Now - Chattanooga Lookouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.