Lookouts to Host Job Fair on Saturday, February 7

Published on January 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts are inviting job seekers to a Community Job Fair at the South Chattanooga Community Center on 40th Street on Saturday, February 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event is a key opportunity for residents to explore part-time, seasonal positions for the team's 2026 season at the brand-new Erlanger Park.

At the job fair, representatives from several Lookouts departments, including food and beverage, retail, video production, promotions, and others, will be on hand to meet candidates, answer questions, and assist with applications. With Opening Day set for April 14, the Lookouts are hiring hundreds of gameday employees to help deliver a first-class fan experience during the organization's inaugural season in their new Southside home.

Interested applicants can also apply online at Lookouts.com by completing the team's employment application listed here. The online application provides details on all seasonal positions and allows candidates to submit their materials directly for consideration.

Additional questions about employment can be directed to [email protected] or 423-267-2208. All applicants must meet age and background check requirements. The Chattanooga Lookouts are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

The Chattanooga Lookouts' 2026 season begins April 14 at Erlanger Park. Season tickets and group outings are available now by calling 423-267-2208.

2026 LOOKOUTS SEASONAL POSITIONS

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Cashier

Food Runner (18+)

Cook

Prep Cook

Bartender (18+)

Food Cart Attendant

Server (18+)

Kitchen Support

GENERAL BALLPARK

Kids Zone Attendant

Usher

Parking Lot Attendant/Security

Box Office Staff

Stadium Cleaning (Game Day)

Guest Services Representative

Team Store Associate

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

Video Production (Experience Required)

Bat Person (16+)

Promo Team / On-Field Entertainment

Special Events Staff (Non-Gameday, Year-Round, Part-time)

Grounds Crew / Field Maintenance

NOTES

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older (some positions require older).

Applicants for alcohol-service positions must be 18+ and able to obtain required permits.







