Last Chance to See Your Lookouts at AT&T Field Mega Fireworks, Zooperstars and Bluegrass Night Next Week

Published on August 28, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

The Lookouts are back in town! Join us for:

Tuesday @ 7:15 pm - No jokes. No gimmicks. Join us for 25-cent hot dog night. | Presented By Parkway Pourhouse.

Wednesday @ 7:15 p.m. Bring your furry friend to the park for Dogs at the Diamond at AT&T Field.

Thursday @ 7:15 p.m. - It's the last time the Lookouts will transform into the Wreckers at AT&T Field and $2 Thirsty Thursday© drink specials!

Friday @ 7:15 p.m. - The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Friday will go home with a replica jersey of Lookouts Legend and Reds Hero Joey Votto! After the game, fans will be treated to MEGA Fireworks!!!

Saturday @ 7:15 p.m. - Back again with their crazy in-game shenanigans, The World Famous Zooperstars! are returning to AT&T Field! With names like Harry Canary, Tim Tebull, and Squidney Crosby, fans are sure to be laughing all night long!

It's also Bluegrass Night presented by the Bessie Smith Cultural Center & Food City. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Lookouts Bluegrass poster, plus enjoy a pre-game concert by the Mountain Cove Bluegrass Band at 6:00 PM.

Sunday @ 2:15 p.m. - It's the FINAL regular season home game at AT&T Field. The first 1,500 will receive commemorative dirt from the field. First pitch is at 2:15 p.m.







