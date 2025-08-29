Trash Pandas Fall 5-2 on Stars Anniversary Night

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (18-36, 42-80) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night with a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Clingstones (27-27, 53-67) at Toyota Field. The night also featured a special tribute to the Huntsville Stars, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their arrival in North Alabama in 1985. Players from the inaugural team, including José Canseco of the Southern League Championship squad, were honored as the Trash Pandas wore retro Stars jerseys.

For the third straight night, Rocket City struck first. In the second inning, Matt Coutney ripped a two-out double and came around to score on a Josh Crouch RBI single for a 1-0 lead. From there, Columbus starter Ian Mejia (W, 12-2) took control, limiting the Trash Pandas to two runs while striking out nine across 7.0 innings.

Rocket City starter Joel Hurtado looked sharp in his second start of the second half, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Bryce Osmond entered in the third but was tagged for four runs on four hits in just 0.2 innings. Adam Zebrowski opened the scoring with a two-run single, followed by EJ Exposito's two-run double to give Columbus a 5-1 advantage.

The Trash Pandas pulled one back in the fifth when David Mershon lined an RBI single to make it 5-2, but that was as close as they would get.

In all, six Rocket City pitchers took the mound. Max Gieg tossed 1.1 scoreless frames, Dylan Phillips allowed one run in 2.1 innings, Jake Smith added 1.2 shutout innings, and Roman Phansalkar closed with a scoreless ninth. Columbus racked up 13 hits on the night but stranded 12 runners.

At the plate, Mershon led the way for Rocket City, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Coutney also doubled twice as part of a 2-for-4 night, while David Calabrese added two singles in a 2-for-4 effort. For Columbus, Exposito finished 3-for-5 and came up just a home run shy of the cycle.

The Trash Pandas host Columbus again on Friday night for game four of the six-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP George Klassen (4-11, 6.09) starting for the Trash Pandas, and RHP Landon Harper (3-7, 3.81) going for Columbus. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Friday, August 29 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by Blue Orbit Sign Studio!

Canned Food Drive: Join the Trash Pandas' canned food drive supporting One Generation Away! Every donation enters you for a chance to win autographed baseballs, cards, and a jersey.

Huntsville Havoc Night: The Trash Pandas are teaming up with the Huntsville Havoc for a special night featuring appearances by mascots Chaos and Rukus, Coach Stuart Stefanas, and player autograph signings through the second inning!

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats.







