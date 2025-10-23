Angels Prospects Making Noise in the Arizona Fall League

Published on October 23, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The Arizona Fall League is entering its third week, and infielder David Mershon is once again showing his knack for getting on base after a brief delay to start the season - for good reason. Mershon and his wife, Elise, welcomed their first child, Lorelei Mary, on September 22.

Since joining the Salt River Rafters, Mershon has reached base at an elite clip despite limited hits. Through seven games, he's batting .158 but owns a .467 on-base percentage thanks to 10 walks, while adding six runs, four RBIs, one stolen base, and a 407-foot home run on October 22. He currently ranks tied for fifth in the AFL in walks.

That patient approach carried over from the regular season, when Mershon led the Southern League in walks (31) and ranked third in stolen bases (16) from August 1 through season's end.

Other Angels prospects have also impressed in Arizona. Catcher Juan Flores is hitting .273 with three doubles, a home run, and six RBIs, while outfielder Raudi Rodriguez has been red-hot, batting .478 with two doubles, a triple, a homer, five RBIs, six walks, a .586 OBP, and a 1.369 OPS. Rodriguez is coming off a breakout season with Single-A Inland Empire, where he ranked among the organization's top hitters in RBIs (2nd, 83), stolen bases (2nd, 38), OPS (3rd, .842), and batting average (4th, .281).

The 2025 AFL season continues through November 15, wrapping up with the Championship Game at Salt River Fields.







Southern League Stories from October 23, 2025

Angels Prospects Making Noise in the Arizona Fall League - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.