Trash Pandas Announce 2026 Game Times

October 15, 2025

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to announce game times for their 2026 Southern League season.

Rocket City will open its sixth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 6:35 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers. The three-game Opening Weekend continues with a 6:35 pm start on Saturday, April 4, and a 1:05 pm matinee on Sunday, April 5.

The 2026 home slate features 69 games at Toyota Field, with 53 games starting at 6:35 pm.

Home Game Start Times:

Most night games: 6:35 pm

Sunday games:

1:05 pm - April 5 (Easter), July 12

2:35 pm - April 19, May 3

4:05 pm - June 7-July 5, July 26-August 23

5:35 pm - May 24, September 6

Education Day games:

11:05 am - Wednesday, April 15, and Wednesday, April 29

The preceding Tuesday games (April 14 and April 28) will begin at 6:05 pm.

Gates will open 65 minutes before first pitch for general admission and 95 minutes prior for VIP guests. Game and gate times are subject to change.

Key 2026 Home Dates:

Opening Weekend: April 3-5 vs. Biloxi

Education Days: April 15 & April 29

Father's Day: June 21 vs. Montgomery

Independence Week: June 30-July 5 (first-ever full July 4 week at home)

Longest Homestand: June 30-July 12 (12 games vs. Pensacola & Chattanooga)

Regular Season Finale at Home: September 1-6 vs. Montgomery

The full 138-game season runs from April 3 through September 13, closing on the road at Chattanooga.

Groups that booked hospitality spaces in 2025 will receive first access to renew for 2026. New group reservations can already be made for the 2025 season at trashpandasgroups.com or by calling (256) 325-1403 (option 2).

Toyota Field will stay busy this winter with the Fall Festival & Movie Night on October 31 and the brand-new Trash Pandas Christmas Light Show, running November 21-December 28. Visit trashpandas.com/events for details.







