Blue Wahoos Announce Fan Information for Florida State, Mississippi State Fall Baseball Exhibition

Published on October 15, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Wednesday fan information for the fall baseball exhibition between the Florida State Seminoles and Mississippi State Bulldogs at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, October 18 presented by Hill-Kelly Dodge and Florida Blue.

The main parking lot at Blue Wahoos Stadium will open to fans Saturday at 9:00 a.m. CT, with additional street parking available within walking distance throughout downtown Pensacola. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. CT, approximately 90 minutes before the exhibition's scheduled first pitch at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Assigned tickets to Saturday's game sold out within an hour of being placed on sale in August, with Blue Wahoos season ticket members getting exclusive early access to secure their seats. Limited general admission seating in the Hill-Kelly Hill right field berm are still available. Fans unable to use their purchased tickets are encouraged to place them for sale through the Blue Wahoos' TicketShare program, allowing for verified and protected transactions. Fans looking for last-minute tickets are encouraged to visit BlueWahoos.com or the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office, and avoid unverified third-party resellers that may be fraudulent.

Blue Wahoos Stadium is a cashless venue. Fans can exchange cash for a stadium gift card at the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

The following items are prohibited from Blue Wahoos Stadium: Bottles, cans, coolers, containers, fireworks, flares, pets or animals of any kind (with the exception of service animals), weapons (including concealed carry), water guns, toy/replica weapons, squirt bottles, soap bottles, frisbees, balloons, brooms, skateboards, roller blades or skates, beach umbrellas, beach chairs, lawn chairs, stooles, or any chairs with legs. Stadium back seats with no legs, blankets, and cushions are permitted.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world. They begin their 2026 season on Friday, April 3 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Blue Wahoos Stadium. Season ticket members will receive first priority to secure their seats for the 2026 season. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.







