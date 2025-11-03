Snelling, Sanoja Win Rawlings Gold Glove Awards

Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Robby Snelling

PENSACOLA, FL - Minor League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., today announced the nine recipients of the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for defensive excellence, including the recognition of former Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Robby Snelling as one of the best defensive players in Minor League Baseball.

The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Snelling will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2026 season.

"I am very honored to be presented with this award," said Snelling. "The focus on filling up the zone throughout the entire season, coupled with the trust of my defense behind me, gave me the utmost confidence walking out onto the mound every week. I'm looking forward to competing in 2026 with my teammates again!"

Snelling, 21, began the 2025 season with the Blue Wahoos before a July promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville. In 14 starts for the Blue Wahoos, Snelling had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. Acquired in a 2024 trade with the San Diego Padres, Snelling enjoyed a breakout 2025 season between Pensacola and Jacksonville and is currently ranked the #3 prospect in the Marlins organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Snelling becomes the fourth player in Blue Wahoos history to be recognized with a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, joining shortstop Zach Vincej in 2016, outfielder Mark Contreras in 2019 and catcher Joe Mack in 2024.

The other MiLB honorees are first baseman Tre' Morgan (TB), second baseman Kyle DeBarge (MIN), third baseman Pedro Ramirez (CHC), shortstop Konnor Griffin (PIT), outfielders Luis Lara (MIL), Druw Jones (ARI) and Homer Bush Jr. (TB), and catcher Leonardo Bernal (STL).

"Rawlings is pleased to recognize this year's Minor League Gold Glove Award winners as they work their way to the Major League level," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer for Rawlings. "We are thankful for our long-standing partnership with Minor League Baseball that enables us to annually recognize the "Finest In The Field."

"These nine players have distinguished themselves as elite defenders, earning the prestigious Rawlings Gold Glove Award," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development. "On behalf of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, and our esteemed partners at Rawlings, it is my honor to congratulations each of the winners for their outstanding defensive performances this season."

Additionally, Miami Marlins infielder Javier Sanoja was named the recipient of the National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award at the utility position. Sanoja, 23, played in 15 games for the Blue Wahoos in 2024 and showed his defensive versatility by appearing at seven different positions for the Marlins in 2025. Sanoja joins catcher Tucker Barnhart (2017, 2020) as the only Blue Wahoos alumni to win a Gold Glove at the MLB level.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world. They begin their 2026 season on Friday, April 3 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Blue Wahoos Stadium. Season ticket members will receive first priority to secure their seats for the 2026 season. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

