Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host Ohio State, St. Louis College Baseball Series in 2026

Published on November 18, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Tuesday that Blue Wahoos Stadium will host a three-day weekend series of men's college baseball between the Ohio State Buckeyes and St. Louis Billikens on February 13-15, 2026.

Coinciding with Pensacola's Mardi Gras weekend, the series will mark the first Division I regular season NCAA baseball games at Blue Wahoos Stadium since Michigan State, Troy, Louisiana-Lafayette and Samford played a tournament in March 2020.

"We're excited to welcome two premier college baseball programs to Pensacola in 2026," said Blue Wahoos team president Jonathan Griffith. "Blue Wahoos Stadium offers the best view in Minor League Baseball, and we look forward to giving Ohio State and St. Louis fans sunny skies, a festive atmosphere and a memorable experience on the Emerald Coast."

The series follows past college baseball events held at Blue Wahoos Stadium, including an annual Division III tournament hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a pair of sellout fall scrimmages hosted by Florida State in 2024 and 2025.

Game times have been set to accommodate other Mardi Gras festivities scheduled throughout downtown Pensacola:

Friday, February 13: 2:05 p.m. CT

Saturday, February 14: 7:05 p.m. CT

Sunday, February 15: 11:05 a.m. CT

The Buckeyes have reached the NCAA tournament 22 times in program history, winning the Men's College World Series in 1966. The Billikens, representing the Atlantic 10 Conference, have made 8 NCAA tournament appearances.

General admission tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world. They begin their 2026 season on Friday, April 3 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Blue Wahoos Stadium. Season ticket members will receive first priority to secure their seats for the 2026 season. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.







