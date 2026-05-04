Wahoos Win Fifth in a Row as Prada Reaches Milestone in Style

Published on May 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos present Manager Nelson Prada a cake after his 800th victory

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos present Manager Nelson Prada a cake after his 800th victory(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their fifth game in a row on Sunday afternoon, beating the Biloxi Shuckers 9-4 and securing manager Nelson Prada's 800th career victory.

Cristian Hernández launched his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning, with Prada's help. After umpires initially ruled the drive foul down the left field line, Prada successfully lobbied the crew to overturn the call in what proved to be the biggest momentum swing of the afternoon.

For the fifth game in a row, the Shuckers jumped ahead early in the top of the first inning as Damon Keith hit a two-run homer against Pensacola lefty Luis Palacios. It was the third home run of the series for Keith, and second in as many days.

The Blue Wahoos got a run back in the bottom of the first when Ryan Ignoffo grounded out with the bases loaded, but the Shuckers answered in turn in the top of the third when Jesús Made lined a solo home run off the left field foul pole.

Trailing 3-1, the Blue Wahoos chipped away with a Fenwick Trimble RBI single in the third and Gage Miller RBI double in the fourth to tie the game. After Stephen Jones and Mason Vinyard (W, 1-0) each contributed a scoreless inning of relief, Jay Beshears put Pensacola in front 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double against Shuckers reliever Anthony Flores (L, 2-1). Hernández followed with a liner headed down the left field line into Pensacola Bay, initially ruled foul but overturned for a two-run homer and a 6-3 lead.

Another Biloxi homer, a solo shot from Darrien Miller in the top of the seventh, drew the score to 6-4. The Blue Wahoos added on insurance in their half of the inning, as Brendan Jones tripled, Ignoffo hit a sacrifice fly, Beshears hit a solo home run and Miller hit his second RBI double of the game. Gabe Bierman closed out the 9-4 win with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Blue Wahoos pulled into a tie for second place in the South Division standings, only 1.0 game behind first-place Montgomery.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos continue their longest homestand of the season on Tuesday as they welcome the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, to Blue Wahoos Stadium for a six-game series. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 4:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from May 3, 2026

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