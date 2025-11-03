Blue Wahoos Unveil New "Pensacola Sky Jockeys" Alternate Identity for 2026 Season

Published on November 3, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Sky Jockeys logo

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Sky Jockeys logo(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, FL - In a ceremony at Pensacola International Airport on Monday, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos unveiled a new alternate identity that pays tribute to the community's strong ties to military aviation. With a blue and yellow color scheme reminiscent of the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Pensacola Sky Jockeys will take flight at Blue Wahoos Stadium during select games throughout the 2026 season.

Fitting Pensacola's status as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," the Sky Jockeys jersey features the team wordmark in a sharp, angular font to match livery on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet flown by the Blue Angels. The cap features a fierce, anthropomorphic fighter jet sporting aviator sunglasses and baseball bats on its wingtips.

"The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have enjoyed a strong relationship with our military community since we first took the field in 2012, and that partnership has only grown in recent years," said Blue Wahoos assistant general manager Anthony Aspenson. "Our players have visited the Blue Angels on the flight line at N.A.S. Pensacola, and the Blue Angels have reciprocated with frequent flyovers during Blue Wahoos home games. When we think about what makes Pensacola special in the world of Minor League Baseball, our special connection with the Blue Angels is near the top of the list. We can't wait to take the field wearing uniforms that recognize this unique point of Pensacola pride."

The logos, jerseys and caps, designed by San Diego-based branding firm Brandiose, join existing Blue Wahoos alternate identities that have become popular both in the local Pensacola community and throughout the country. The Blue Wahoos launched the Pensacola Mullets brand in 2016, and have worn the uniforms of their fun-loving alter egos for every Thursday home game since 2021. In 2023, the Blue Wahoos unveiled the Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok brand identity as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" celebration of Hispanic culture.

A complete line of Pensacola Sky Jockeys retail apparel is available for preorder at BlueWahoos.com/shop beginning today.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world. They begin their 2026 season on Friday, April 3 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Blue Wahoos Stadium. Season ticket members will receive first priority to secure their seats for the 2026 season. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from November 3, 2025

Blue Wahoos Unveil New "Pensacola Sky Jockeys" Alternate Identity for 2026 Season - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.