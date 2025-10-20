Trash Pandas to Host Fall Food & Beverage Job Fair on October 30

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host a Food & Beverage Job Fair on Thursday, October 30, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm inside the SportsMED Stadium Club at Toyota Field. The event aims to fill a variety of seasonal positions for both the Trash Pandas Christmas Light Show and the 2026 baseball season.

The organization is seeking dependable, service-oriented individuals to join the Food & Beverage team for 38 Christmas Light Show dates (November 21-December 28) and 69 Trash Pandas home games next season.

Available positions include:

Stand Leads

Bartenders

Cooks & Prep Cooks

Dishwashers

Cashiers

Runners

Warehouse Staff

Suite Attendants

Applicants 21 and older, including retirees, are encouraged to attend. Positions are also available for applicants ages 18-20.

"Working at Toyota Field is a fun and rewarding way to stay active and connected in the community," said Ken Clary, Trash Pandas Vice President of Operations. "We've found that many retirees enjoy being part of the game-day experience - it's social, it's flexible, and it's a great way to supplement income while having fun in a lively atmosphere. Our team has built a welcoming environment where people of all ages can take pride in creating unforgettable experiences for our fans."

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers, learn more about available positions, and apply on-site during the Job Fair.

Toyota Field will stay busy this winter with the

Fall Festival & Movie Night on October 31 and the brand-new Trash Pandas Christmas Light Show, running November 21-December 28. Visit trashpandas.com/events for details.







