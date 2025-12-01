Trash Pandas Announce 2026 Nonprofit Partnership Opportunities

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to open the application process for nonprofit organizations seeking partnership and fundraising opportunities during the 2026 baseball season. Each year, the Trash Pandas are proud to collaborate with local groups to help strengthen their missions and support the greater North Alabama community.

"We value the incredible work nonprofits do in our community, and we're committed to providing meaningful opportunities that help further their impact," said Mareca Watson, Vice President for Community, Client, and Guest Relations for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "These programs not only raise vital funds but also create deeper connections between organizations and the fans who support them."

For the 2026 season, nonprofits can apply for a variety of partnership and fundraising programs, including:

Group Ticket Fundraising

Nonprofits can purchase undated vouchers good for any regular-season game (excluding playoffs) or dated group tickets for select games that include an in-game group announcement.

Organizations pay $12 per ticket or voucher and may resell them at a suggested price of $16-$20, keeping all profits.

Funds are collected up front, ensuring immediate revenue for the nonprofit.

Minimum order: 20 tickets or vouchers.

Groups that sell 50 or more earn the chance to participate in a First Pitch opportunity.

Concessions Fundraising

Selected nonprofits can join the Trash Pandas Concessions Department Fundraising Program, allowing groups to work concession stands during selected home games and earn revenue for their cause.

Collection Drives & Jersey Auctions

These programs allow nonprofits to host in-ballpark donation drives, helping collect needed items and resources from fans. Also, specialty game-worn jerseys from select home games will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting a chosen nonprofit. Each selected organization will be recognized on the field and presented with a check during a designated home game.

Community Spotlight Tables & Dog Days

Organizations may host an informational table on the concourse to raise awareness and interact with fans.

Please note: selling items or soliciting donations is prohibited. Animal-related nonprofits can apply to be beneficiaries of Dog Day entry fee proceeds. Selected groups earn funds through their efforts to help promote and encourage fan participation-and furry friend attendance-on their assigned Dog Day.

Nonprofits and community organizations interested in participating during the 2026 season are encouraged to begin the application process now. Click HERE to view the 2026 Fundraising Portal and start the application process.

For more information, contact the Community Relations Department at communityrelations@trashpandasbaseball.com.

The Trash Pandas Foundation is the nonprofit charitable arm of the Rocket City organization. Operated by our community relations team, we spearhead local outreach around North Alabama through initiatives such as Mascot Appearances, Jersey Auctions, Ballpark Tours, Team Experiences, and more! The Trash Pandas Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating and promoting healthy lifestyles through sport and positively impacting communities in the North Alabama region.







