Trash Pandas Announce 2026 Fireworks Schedule with 26 Shows at Toyota Field

Published on November 12, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to announce the 2026 fireworks schedule, featuring 26 postgame shows throughout the season. Fans can enjoy spectacular fireworks lighting up the sky above Toyota Field following every Friday and Saturday home game, plus special Sunday shows on May 24 and September 6 to close out the regular season.

"Our fireworks shows bring families and friends together for unforgettable nights under the lights," said Lindsey Knupp, Trash Pandas Executive Vice President. "They're a big part of what makes Trash Pandas baseball such a special experience for our community."

2026 Fireworks Dates:

April (4)

Friday, April 3 vs. Biloxi - 6:35 pm

Saturday, April 4 vs. Biloxi - 6:35 pm

Friday, April 17 vs. Birmingham - 6:35 pm

Saturday, April 18 vs. Birmingham - 6:35 pm

May (5)

Friday, May 1 vs. Knoxville - 6:35 pm

Saturday, May 2 vs. Knoxville - 6:35 pm

Friday, May 22 vs. Chattanooga - 6:35 pm

Saturday, May 23 vs. Chattanooga - 6:35 pm

Sunday, May 24 vs. Chattanooga - 5:35 pm

June (4)

Friday, June 5 vs. Columbus - 6:35 pm

Saturday, June 6 vs. Columbus - 6:35 pm

Friday, June 19 vs. Montgomery - 6:35 pm

Saturday, June 20 vs. Montgomery - 6:35 pm

July (6)

Friday, July 3 vs. Pensacola - 6:35 pm

Saturday, July 4 vs. Pensacola - 6:35 pm

Friday, July 10 vs. Chattanooga - 6:35 pm

Saturday, July 11 vs. Chattanooga - 6:35 pm

Friday, July 24 vs. Knoxville - 6:35 pm

Saturday, July 25 vs. Knoxville - 6:35 pm

August (4)

Friday, August 7 vs. Birmingham - 6:35 pm

Saturday, August 8 vs. Birmingham - 6:35 pm

Friday, August 21 vs. Biloxi - 6:35 pm

Saturday, August 22 vs. Biloxi - 6:35 pm

September (3)

Friday, September 4 vs. Montgomery - 6:35 pm

Saturday, September 5 vs. Montgomery - 6:35 pm

Sunday, September 6 vs. Montgomery - 5:35 pm

The Trash Pandas are also finalizing their full 2026 promotional schedule, which will feature exciting giveaways, theme nights, and special appearances to be announced soon.

Fans can guarantee fireworks nights by purchasing one of the Rocket City Trash Pandas' 20-Game Mini Plans - the Apollo, Mercury, or Gemini Plan. Each includes between six and eight fireworks nights, plus weekend matchups and consistent field-level seating. Mini Plans are available now HERE or by calling 256-325-1403.

Toyota Field will stay busy this winter with the brand-new Trash Pandas Christmas Light Show, running from November 21 to December 28. Vendor registration for the Rocket City Christmas Light Show is still open and available. Tickets for each night of the show can also be purchased.







Southern League Stories from November 12, 2025

Trash Pandas Announce 2026 Fireworks Schedule with 26 Shows at Toyota Field - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.