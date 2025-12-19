Trash Pandas Honored with 'Freitas Award' for Organization of the Year

Published on December 19, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Acclaimed baseball publication 'Baseball America' has named the Rocket City Trash Pandas winners of the prestigious 'Freitas Award' for Double-A Organization of the Year. It is the first time the five-year organization has been honored with the award.

"I am so proud of everyone both past and present who has made this organization what it is today," said team Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann. "Yes, we have an extremely popular logo, but to be recognized by Baseball America with the Freitas Award shows that our fans and our full-time and part-time staff are what makes this organization special."

The Freitas Award is named in honor of former Minor League Baseball executive Bob Freitas and is given to a winning Triple-A, Double-A, and Single-A franchise each season. The Award is given to organizations that demonstrate sustained excellence and success in the business of Minor League Baseball.

The Trash Pandas came on the scene as a juggernaut with its unique team name and logo, which spawned record-breaking merchandise sales before the team even took the field. In fact, Rocket City has sold merchandise to all 50 states as well as abroad in their five seasons on the field.

Trash Pandas is a nickname for raccoons, but the 'Rocket City' moniker also pays homage to the area's bustling aerospace and missile and defense communities.

The Trash Pandas name received a serious liftoff just last season when HBO talk show host John Oliver donned a Trash Pandas cap during an episode of his show "Last Week Tonight" while highlighting the oddball nature of MILB brands and logos.

In addition to the logo, the team has put on a quality show that has kept fans flooding into Toyota Field. The team has drawn over 1.5 million fans in its existence, which is the most of any Southern League team over the same stretch.

Furthermore, the Angels Double-A affiliate has done its part in developing farmhands into Major Leaguers as over 40 Trash Pandas have gone on to make their MLB debut since 2021. Included in that group is Angels shortstop and 2022 first-round pick Zach Neto, catcher Logan O'Hoppe, and 2024 first-round choice Christian Moore.

The team has also seen its share of success on the field including an 81-57 overall mark in 2022, which led to two half-season Northern Division titles and a playoff berth. Manager Andy Schatzley was also named the Southern League's Manager of the Year for that season.

Baseball America is recognized as the premier publication covering baseball at every level. Founded in 1981, the magazine focuses on up-and-coming Minor League players.

Toyota Field will stay busy this winter with the brand-new Trash Pandas Christmas Light Show, running from November 21 to December 28. Vendor registration for the Rocket City Christmas Light Show is still open and available. Tickets for each night of the show can also be purchased.







Southern League Stories from December 19, 2025

Trash Pandas Honored with 'Freitas Award' for Organization of the Year - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.