2026 Trash Pandas Tickets on Sale Now

Published on January 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced today that all tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now to the public. 2026 group and hospitality tickets, mini plans, and season tickets are also available for purchase via TPTix.com.

To help fans plan visits to TOYOTA Field, a preliminary promotional schedule, including 26 fireworks shows, 19 giveaways (five bobbleheads), 10 special appearances, 31 theme nights, and six jersey auctions (specialty jerseys, alternate identities), can be viewed HERE.

The Trash Pandas open their sixth season at home on Friday, April 3, hosting the Biloxi Shuckers at TOYOTA Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, launching a three-game Opening Weekend homestand that runs through Sunday, April 5. The club's 2026 schedule features 69 home games, highlighted by fan-favorite promotions, theme nights, giveaways, and special team identities throughout the season.

Tickets can be purchased online at TPtix.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office, or by calling 256-325-1403 (option 1).

The Trash Pandas strongly encourage fans to purchase tickets directly through official team channels, as third-party resale platforms may list tickets at significantly inflated prices.

Weekly promotions return in 2026, including Tito's Dog Days now on Tuesdays, Wine Wednesdays with specially priced wines, and Throwback Thursdays, featuring $3 domestic draft beers throughout the game and live music. Sundays will again include pregame player autograph sessions, face painters, and Kids Run the Bases, presented by Listerhill Credit Union.

Fans holding 2026 Ticket vouchers may now begin redeeming them for 2026 home games online or in person, subject to availability.

Fans can now also purchase group and hospitality tickets, with groups of 20 or more able to secure seating together, including a $5 loaded value valid on the day of the game. To explore group options, call 256-325-1403 (ext. 2), email groups@trashpandasbaseball.com, or submit a group request form HERE, and a Trash Pandas representative will follow up. 20-Game Mini Plans - the Apollo, Mercury, and Gemini Plans - are also available and feature consistent field-level seating, six to eight fireworks nights, and select weekend matchups. Mini Plans may be purchased HERE or by calling 256-325-1403. Season tickets and additional group options are also available.







Southern League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.