Tickets on Sale Now for Alabama vs. Austin Peay at Toyota Field

Published on January 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - The Alabama Crimson Tide will return to TOYOTA Field on Tuesday, March 24, at 6:00 pm, to face the Austin Peay State University Governors.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public. Fans may purchase tickets online at trashpandasbaseball.com/rolltide, in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at TOYOTA Field, or by phone at 256-325-1403 ext. 1.

"We're excited to welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide back to TOYOTA Field for the fourth straight year," said Garrett Fahrmann, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "Events like this are special for our community and our fans, allowing us to create lasting memories while showcasing TOYOTA Field as a premier venue in North Alabama."

Alabama enters the matchup with a 3-0 record at Toyota Field, most recently defeating North Alabama, 4-3, on March 25, 2025. Under second-year head coach Rob Vaughn, the Crimson Tide finished the 2025 season 41-18 overall, its highest win total since 2023, made its 28th NCAA Tournament appearance, and reached three consecutive NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2009-11. Alabama previously earned wins at TOYOTA Field against Middle Tennessee in 2023 and Belmont in 2024.

"What a great atmosphere in Madison," said Vaughn after last season's walk-off win against North Alabama at TOYOTA Field. "I want baseball in this state to continue to grow. It's an opportunity for us to get to a part of the state that, outside of recruiting, we might not see as much of, and in a beautiful stadium."

The 2026 team is led by junior shortstop Justin Lebron, a preseason All-American recognized by D1Baseball.com (Second Team) and Perfect Game USA (First Team). Lebron started all 59 games in 2025, batting .316 with 18 doubles, one triple, and 18 home runs, and returns to Madison a year after delivering a two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Crimson Tide past UNA.

Austin Peay will be making its first-ever appearance at TOYOTA Field. The Governors are led by fourth-year head coach Roland Fanning and compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Alabama will be one of four SEC opponents on Austin Peay's 2026 schedule. The Governors posted a 45-14 overall record and a 26-4 ASUN mark in 2025, finishing atop the conference standings before falling to Florida Gulf Coast in the ASUN Championship Game.

"We are fired up to be in Madison, Alabama, to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide," said Fanning. "We want to thank everybody with the Trash Pandas for their help setting this up. We want to thank Rob Vaughn and Alabama for the invite. We are very excited for the Austin Peay brand and campus to come out and watch us play on a Tuesday night against an elite SEC opponent. See you guys that night! Let's Go Peay, BANG!"

All tickets for the 2026 Rocket City Trash Pandas 2026 season are on sale now at TPTix.com. A complete promotional schedule, including specialty jerseys, alternate identities, and auctions, will be released soon. All dates are subject to change.







