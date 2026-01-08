Tickets for the 2026 Season Go on Sale to the Public January 16

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced today that tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 16, at 10 am. 2026 group and hospitality tickets, mini plans, and season tickets are currently on sale via TPTix.com.

The Trash Pandas open their sixth season at home on Friday, April 3, hosting the Biloxi Shuckers at TOYOTA Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, launching a three-game Opening Weekend homestand that runs through Sunday, April 5. The club's 2026 schedule features 69 home games, highlighted by fan-favorite promotions, theme nights, giveaways, and special team identities throughout the season.

"Opening all ticket options gives our fans the chance to plan their entire summer at TOYOTA Field," said Lindsey Knupp, Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "With 69 home games, 26 fireworks shows, and one of our most exciting promotional calendars yet, we're thrilled to welcome fans back for another unforgettable season."

Tickets can be purchased online at TPtix.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office, or by calling 256-325-1403 (option 1).

The Trash Pandas strongly encourage fans to purchase tickets directly through official team channels, as third-party resale platforms may list tickets at significantly inflated prices.

The 2026 season will feature 26 Postgame Fireworks Shows, following every Friday and Saturday home game, plus special Sunday fireworks shows on May 24 and September 6, the final home game of the regular season.

Weekly promotions return in 2026, including Tito's Dog Days now on Tuesdays, Wine Wednesdays with specially priced wines, and Throwback Thursdays, featuring $3 domestic draft beers throughout the game and live music. Sundays will again include pregame player autograph sessions, face painters, and Kids Run the Bases, presented by Listerhill Credit Union.

Preliminary promotions for the 2026 season include:

April 3 - Opening Night & 2026 Magnet Schedule

April 4 - In My Trash Panda Era Night & Paul Sidoti Appearance (long-time lead guitarist and background vocalist for Taylor Swift)

April 14 - Zach Neto Replica Jersey Giveaway

April 28 - James Spann Bobblehead Giveaway

May 1 - Star Wars Night Fireworks

May 2 - Cowboy Hat Giveaway & Pregame Heartland Concert

May 3 - Lunáticos Flag Giveaway

May 22 - Halloween Night Fireworks

May 23 - Harry Potter Weekend & Harry Potter Jersey Auction

May 24 - Harry Potter Weekend & Harry Potter Fleece Blanket Giveaway

June 4 - Margaritaville Night & Margaritaville Jersey Auction

June 6 - Juneteenth Kickback Fireworks

June 16 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

June 19 - BBQ Weekend: Bama Butts

June 20 - BBQ Weekend: Alabama White Sauce

July 1 - Superhero Night & Patriotic Sprocket Bobblehead Giveaway

July 3 - Patriotic Jersey Auction

July 4 - Independence Day Fireworks

July 9 - Dinosaur Weekend

July 10 - Dinosaur Weekend Fireworks

July 11 - Lunáticos de Rocket City Game & Fireworks

July 25 - Christmas in July & Snow Globe Giveaway

August 6 - Grateful Dead Night

August 8 - Space Night & Space Jersey Auction

August 9 - Paw Patrol Jersey Auction & Chase Appearance

August 20 - Nelson Rada Gold Glove Bobblehead

August 23 - Lunáticos Night & Sprocket Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway

September 3 - Hit for the Cycle Night & Sprocket Motorcycle Bobblehead Giveaway

September 4 - Havoc Night Fireworks

September 5 - Japanese Heritage Night Fireworks

September 6 - Final Home Game of the Regular Season Fireworks

A complete promotional schedule, including specialty jerseys, alternate identities, and auctions, will be released soon. All dates are subject to change.

Fans holding 2026 Ticket vouchers may begin redeeming them for 2026 home games online or in person starting January 16, subject to availability.

Fans can now purchase group and hospitality tickets, with groups of 20 or more able to secure seating together, which includes a $5 loaded value valid on the day of the game. To explore group options, call 256-325-1403 (ext. 2), email groups@trashpandasbaseball.com, or submit a group request form, and a Trash Pandas representative will follow up.

20-Game Mini Plans - the Apollo, Mercury, and Gemini Plans - are also available and feature consistent field-level seating, six to eight fireworks nights, and select weekend matchups. Mini Plans may be purchased HERE or by calling 256-325-1403. Season tickets and additional group options are also available.







