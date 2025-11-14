Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley Joins Angels' Major League Coaching Staff

Published on November 14, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce that Manager Andy Schatzley has been promoted to Infield Coach for the Los Angeles Angels, joining Kurt Suzuki's Major League coaching staff following four impactful seasons at the helm in Rocket City.

"We have been so fortunate to have Andy Schatzley as our manager for the past four seasons," said Rocket City Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann. "He set very high standards for his players and staff. He made sure everyone on the team represented themselves and the organization well in our communities and on the road. We are really going to miss him here in the Rocket City, but are extremely excited for him to get this opportunity."

Schatzley, named the second manager in Trash Pandas history on February 25, 2022, continued to establish himself as one of the Angels' premier developmental leaders during his time in North Alabama. The Batesville, Arkansas native compiled 245 wins with Rocket City and 288 overall across five managerial seasons in the Angels' organization. Schatzley's promotion makes him the first on-field coach in Trash Pandas history to reach the Major Leagues.

Under his leadership, 33 players have reached the Major Leagues, including 10 during the 2025 campaign. Notably, pitchers José Fermín and Mitch Farris earned direct promotions from Rocket City to the Angels this season. An infield specialist, Schatzley played a key role in the development of several current Angels infielders, including Zach Neto, Kyren Paris, Nolan Schanuel, Denzer Guzman, and Christian Moore.

In 2025, the Trash Pandas once again reflected Schatzley's trademark defensive focus, finishing with a .975 fielding percentage and turning 107 double plays, the eighth-most in Double-A baseball.

A respected leader and teacher, Schatzley was honored as the 2021 Preston Gómez Award winner as the Angels' Minor League Manager of the Year and earned Southern League Manager of the Year honors in 2022 after guiding Rocket City to both half-season division titles and the league's best overall record (81-57). He celebrated his 100th professional managerial victory on August 5, 2023, with a 4-1 win over Tennessee at Toyota Field.

Before joining the Angels' organization, Schatzley spent eight seasons as Associate Head Coach at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas (2011-19), where he served as recruiting coordinator, hitting coach, infield instructor, and third base coach. He helped guide the Bisons to a 34-21 record in 2019, the program's best during his tenure, and in 2015 led them to a .977 fielding percentage, the top mark in NCAA Division II. He was even recognized by the American Baseball Coaches Association with its College Field Maintenance Award in 2018 for his work on Harding's Jerry Moore Field.

Schatzley's prior coaching experience also includes stops at Emporia State University (2011) and Lubbock Christian University (2009-10), where he was part of the 2009 NAIA National Championship team. He also managed in summer collegiate leagues, capturing a National Baseball Congress World Series title in 2009 with the El Dorado Broncos.

A former collegiate infielder, Schatzley played at Pratt Community College and Lyon College, later earning a master's degree in Organizational Leadership from Lubbock Christian University in 2010.

Schatzley's Managerial Career

YEAR CLUB MLB ORG. LEAGUE RECORD PCT. FINISH PLAYOFFS

2021 Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A) Angels High-A West 43-68 .387 6th

2022 Trash Pandas (Double-A)* Angels Southern 81-57 .587 1st Lost in 1st Round

2023 Trash Pandas (Double-A) Angels Southern 58-80 .420 3rd

2024 Trash Pandas (Double-A) Angles Southern 61-75 .449 7th

2025 Trash Pandas (Double-A) Angels Southern 45-92 .328 8th

*Playoff Appearance RCT Record

Overall Record: 245-304 288-372 .446 .371

The Trash Pandas will open the 2026 season with a manager not named Andy Schatzley for the first time since 2021. The season begins on Friday, April 3, at 6:35 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers at Toyota Field. Postseason notes, and a 2025 Season in Review can be found by visiting trashpandasbaseball.com/media.

Toyota Field will stay busy this winter with the brand-new Trash Pandas Christmas Light Show, running from November 21 to December 28.







Southern League Stories from November 14, 2025

Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley Joins Angels' Major League Coaching Staff - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.