Clingstones 2026 Game Times Give Nod to Fountain City

Published on December 1, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

The Columbus Clingstones on Monday announced the game times for all 69 home dates at Synovus Park in 2026, with the schedule set to feature a special salute to their home city.

In partnership with Visit Columbus GA, 43 weeknight (Tuesday-Friday) home games will feature a new 7:06 p.m. first pitch.

"We're thrilled to see the Columbus Clingstones bring even more local pride to the game schedule with the new 7:06 start time-a perfect nod to our 706 area code and the community we love," said Visit Columbus GA CEO Ashley Woitena. "This partnership celebrates what makes Columbus unique: our energy, our fans, and our hometown spirit. We can't wait to welcome fans and visitors from near and far to cheer on the Clingstones in 2026!"

Highlighting the new 7:06 p.m. start times will be twelve Friday Night Fireworks shows, including Opening Night on April 3 vs. the Chattanooga Lookouts. The 2026 schedule will also feature two 11:05 a.m. Education Day Games (April 15 and April 29) for local school children. To sign your school up click here!

Also New in 2026:

Following the mid-season break, all three Sunday games in August (Aug. 2, 9, 23) will begin at 4:05 p.m. The season finale on September 6 will start at 6:05 p.m. and be followed by Labor Day Fan Appreciation Fireworks. The first eight Sunday home games of the season will begin at 1:05 p.m.

All 12 Saturday home dates will begin at 6:05 p.m., each with its own premium giveaway!

Opening Day of the Clingstones' 2026 season is Friday, April 3. Season tickets are on sale now at Clingstones.com!







