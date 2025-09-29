Columbus Clingstones: Year in Review 2025

Published on September 29, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







Highly anticipated from the moment it was announced, the inaugural season of the Columbus Clingstones turned a dream into reality and brought Minor League Baseball back to the Chattahoochee Valley.

Under the direction of manager Cody Gabella, Columbus wrapped up its first tour of the Southern League with a 58-77 record, staying in the playoff hunt into September and proving it could go toe-to-toe with the league's best.

Three Clingstones - Didier Fuentes, Rolddy Muñoz, and Hayden Harris - advanced through the Braves' system to make their Major League debuts with Atlanta, underscoring the club's vital role in player development and giving fans a glimpse of future stars.

Fans were treated to comeback wins, dramatic walk-offs, and a multitude of franchise firsts - moments that gave the team an identity and a summer they won't forget.

Synovus Park provided the perfect stage. The 99-year-old ballpark shined as one of the crown jewels of Minor League Baseball, welcoming a record 231,640 fans and turning every homestand into a celebration of the sport's return to Columbus.

With the foundation set and history made, the story of the 2025 Clingstones can be told in chapters. Each stage brought defining moments that together made the inaugural campaign as memorable as it was meaningful.

A Year of Firsts

Columbus opened the year with an eight-game road trip that began against the Montgomery Biscuits, and the very first game naturally set the tone for history to be made:

Opening Night Milestones

Hit: James McCann doubled in the first inning.

RBI: James McCann doubled in two runs in the fourth inning.

Stolen Base: Cal Conley swiped second base in the fifth inning.

Home Run: David McCabe homered in the sixth inning.

Strikeout: Drue Hackenberg struck out Cooper Kinney in the bottom of the first inning.

Columbus opened its inaugural series with a 5-3 loss, then fell on a 10-inning walk-off the next night to start 0-2. Still seeking their first win, the Stones traveled to Keesler Federal Park on April 8 to face the Biloxi Shuckers.

First Win: April 8 at Biloxi

Down 6-0 in the eighth inning, Columbus staged its largest comeback of the year, scoring twice in the eighth and four times in the ninth to tie the game. Drew Compton's RBI single in the 10th gave the Clingstones their first lead, and Rolddy Muñoz struck out Eric Brown Jr. to finish off a 7-6 victory - the first win in franchise history.

First Win Milestones

Winning Pitcher: Shay Schanaman

Save: Rolddy Muñoz

Triple: Cal Conley

Columbus climbed above .500 for the first time with a win over Biloxi on April 12, improving to 4-3 before finishing the road trip at 4-4 - setting the stage for an unforgettable home opener.

Home Opener: April 15 vs. Pensacola

On a perfect 76-degree night, a sellout crowd of 5,041 packed Synovus Park to welcome the Clingstones home and witness the start of a new era of baseball in Columbus on April 15 vs. Pensacola.

Nine-time All-Star and former Atlanta Brave Craig Kimbrel headlined the night with a scoreless eighth inning that included two strikeouts, setting up the club's first shutout victory. Starter Blake Burkhalter delivered 5.2 innings of scoreless work with eight strikeouts, and Columbus secured a 3-0 win over Pensacola - its first victory at Synovus Park and the first shutout in franchise history.

First Home Game Milestones

Hit: Drew Compton doubled in the second inning

RBI: Carlos Rodriguez singled in a run in the seventh inning

Stolen Base: Cal Conley stole third base in the sixth inning

Strikeout: Blake Burkhalter struck out Harrison Spohn in the second inning

Winning Pitcher: Blake Burkhalter

Save: Hayden Harris

Other Key Firsts

First Walk-Off Win: Ethan Workinger scored on a wild pitch (April 18 vs. Pensacola)

First Grand Slam: Ethan Workinger (April 10 at Biloxi)

First Doubleheader: April 26 at Chattanooga

First Home Run at Synovus Park: Geraldo Quintero (April 29 vs. Biloxi)

Complete Game: Ian Mejia (July 2 at Montgomery)

Complete Game Shutout: Landon Harper (August 7 vs. Rocket City)

12-Out Save: Landon Harper (June 10 vs. Knoxville)

Leadoff Home Run: Patrick Clohisy (August 9 vs. Rocket City)

4-Steal Game: Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. (April 11 at Biloxi)

These milestones quickly gave the Clingstones a sense of identity and showed fans what to expect from Columbus baseball - competitive games, dramatic moments, and history made almost nightly.

Prospect Performance

Prospects were the story of Columbus' first season. The Clingstones opened 2025 with nine members of Atlanta's Top 30 prospects, headlined by Opening Night starter Drue Hackenberg (No. 6), and peaked with 12 of the Top 30 on the roster during a mid-May trip to Knoxville.

Through the first 24 games, only Top 30 prospects made starts, and by April 20, Columbus' rotation had accounted for half of the Southern League's quality starts.

Hackenberg, the highest-rated Braves prospect to suit up for Columbus this season, climbed to No. 4 in MLB Pipeline's re-rank on May 11. After leading all Braves minor leaguers in ERA (3.07), opponent average (.212), and starts (25) in 2024, he fought through injuries and inconsistency in 2025, finishing 2-8 with a 6.99 ERA over 18 starts.

On the offensive side, David McCabe served as the lineup's anchor and Columbus' highest-rated position player for most of the season. Ranked No. 19 entering the season, he rose to No. 16 by August 1 while batting .286 (106-for-371) with 23 doubles, 10 homers, 52 RBIs, and an .813 OPS over 105 games before a promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett on August 18.

The rotation also featured breakout right-hander Blake Burkhalter, who fired 5.0 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut on April 9 at Biloxi and remained a reliable starter through midseason. The converted Auburn University closer went 2-5 with a 3.13 ERA and four quality starts in 14 outings before earning a July 10 call to Gwinnett.

Blake Burkhalter's Double-A debut:

Infielder John Gil joined the Clingstones on September 9, becoming the club's highest-ranked position player (No. 14) and its youngest player at just 19 years, 3 months, and 26 days old. In the Statcast Era (since 2015), Gil is one of only seven players that young to appear in a Southern League game - a list that includes current Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies.

In six games to close the season, Gil offered a glimpse of his potential by driving in a run and stealing four bases, hinting that he could be a regular contributor in Columbus' lineup as early as 2026.

Transactions and Turnover

From one of the youngest players to one of the roster's elder statesmen, veteran left-hander Brian Moran joined Columbus on June 19 and turned in a career stretch in his first Double-A action since 2018. He set career highs with seven strikeouts on July 23 vs. Chattanooga - in his 538th career game - and 4.1 innings pitched on August 13 at Biloxi in game No. 541.

Moran - who pitched parts of three seasons in the Majors with three different clubs - served in a bullpen that became increasingly rich in big-league experience as the summer months arrived. When 31-year-old right-hander Zach Thompson was assigned to Columbus on July 8, he joined a relief corps already stocked with Major League arms. Thompson (57 MLB games) became the fifth reliever with big-league time, alongside Jose Cuas (132), Amos Willingham (19), Brian Moran (18), and Kolton Ingram (4). At that point, nearly half of Columbus' 11-man bullpen had pitched in the Majors - a rare luxury for a Double-A club.

Overall, the bullpen proved a steady force, going 30-25 with a 3.57 ERA to rank fourth in the Southern League in both ERA and saves (36). The unit was led by Blane Abeyta, who appeared in a team-high 43 games and converted all five of his save opportunities from July 3 to September 3 - the longest streak by any Clingstones reliever in 2025.

Columbus' roster also featured veteran experience across the diamond. In total, 13 players with Major League time suited up for the Clingstones: Jason Delay (8 games with Columbus), David Fletcher (16), James McCann (1), Chandler Seagle (34), Ian Anderson (3), Jose Cuas (18), Kolton Ingram (5), Craig Kimbrel (3), Brian Moran (17), Hunter Stratton (1), Jose Suarez (3), Zach Thompson (5), and Amos Willingham (22).

Balancing that veteran core was an influx of youth, as 22 players made their Double-A debuts in 2025. Catcher Austin Machado became the final player to reach the level when he was activated on the last day of the season and started as Columbus' designated hitter.

In all, the Clingstones made 121 roster transactions and welcomed 63 different players during their inaugural campaign - a reflection of both the churn of Minor League Baseball and Columbus' vital role in the Braves' player development system.

Mejia's The Man

In a season defined by pitching prospects, none shined brighter than 25-year-old Ian Mejia. The right-hander quickly emerged as the ace of the Clingstones' staff, delivering one of the most impressive seasons by a Braves Double-A pitcher in the last two decades. Mejia's dominance was recognized after the season with Southern League All-Star honors, making him Columbus' lone representative in 2025.

One of Mejia's defining stretches came between April 18 and May 21, when he fired 36.2 consecutive scoreless innings across six appearances (four starts). The streak was both the longest of his professional career and the longest recorded in the Southern League in 2025, cementing Mejia as one of the league's premier pitchers.

Overall, Mejia went 12-2 with a 2.62 ERA (37 ER in 127.1 IP), 1.06 WHIP, .214 opponent average, and one save across 24 games (17 starts). He ranked among the Southern League leaders in wins (1st, 12), win percentage (1st, .857), ERA (3rd), WHIP (3rd), opponent average (4th), and innings pitched (5th). His 12 victories were the most by a Braves Double-A pitcher since Todd Redmond won 13 with Mississippi in 2008.

Mejia's 11 quality starts tied with Walbert Ureña for the most in the Southern League and set the tone for a rotation that was one of Columbus' steadiest strengths. Five different Clingstones pitchers finished the season ranked among the league's Top 20 in quality starts - Mejia (11), Lucas Braun (9), Brett Sears (5), Blake Burkhalter (4), and Landon Harper (4).

As a staff, Columbus produced 36 quality starts, second-most in the Southern League behind Rocket City (39) and third among all Double-A clubs behind Amarillo (40), giving the team a chance to win nearly every night.

As Grand As It Gets

Though Columbus endured its share of offensive struggles in 2025 - including 21 shutout losses, tied for the most in a Southern League season since Jackson (TN) Generals in 2015 - the Clingstones rarely missed when the moment was biggest.

Grand slams became a defining feature of Columbus' offense. The Clingstones tied Knoxville for the Southern League lead and ranked second in all of Double-A behind Wichita (8). Three players provided the power: Ethan Workinger, who led the league with three grand slams, Geraldo Quintero, who hit two, and E.J. Exposito, whose first two Double-A home runs both came with the bases loaded - July 8 vs. Pensacola and July 27 vs. Chattanooga.

No slam was grander than Quintero's go-ahead blast against Montgomery on May 23. In front of a sellout Friday night crowd, Quintero stepped in with two outs, the bases loaded, and Columbus trailing 3-2 in the eighth inning. He launched a majestic drive to right field that put the Clingstones ahead 6-3 and delivered the signature offensive moment of the inaugural season.

While the grand slam became Columbus' trademark swing of the season, several individual performances provided unforgettable highlights in 2025.

None were more explosive than Ethan Workinger's night on May 1 against Biloxi. The Clingstones' outfielder nearly hit for the "home run cycle," starting with a solo shot in the first inning, adding a three-run blast in the third, and capping it with a grand slam in the fourth - his second of the season. Later in the game, with a chance at a two-run homer, he was called for batter interference, denying what could have been an even bigger night.

Even so, Workinger finished with a three-homer, eight-RBI performance. His three home runs tied for the most in a single game in the Southern League this season, and his eight RBIs stood alone as the league's top single-game mark in 2025. Workinger became just the ninth Double-A player since 2000 to record at least three home runs and eight RBIs in a game. It was also the first three-homer game at Synovus Park since Travis Denker did so for the Columbus Catfish on June 16, 2005.

Following that series against Biloxi (April 29-May 4), in which he hit .364 (8-for-22, 2B, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 1.372 OPS), Workinger was named Southern League Player of the Week, becoming the first Clingstone to receive a weekly award.

Three other players would join him with weekly honors. On July 12, Samuel Mejia made the most of his Double-A debut, tossing 5.0 no-hit innings against Pensacola to claim Southern League Pitcher of the Week for July 7-13. Columbus carried a combined no-hit bid into the ninth inning that night - its closest brush with history to that point on the mound.

Less than a month later, Landon Harper nearly made history himself. In game one of an August 7 doubleheader against Rocket City, Harper was sensational, retiring the first 20 batters he faced. One out away from a seven-inning perfect game, he surrendered a single to Oscar Colas, ending the bid for perfection. Harper still finished with the first complete-game shutout in Clingstones history and earned Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors for July 28-August 3.

Those were nights of brilliance, but David McCabe provided months of steady production that culminated in one brilliant week - and another weekly award - as Columbus' offense hit its stride late in the season.

Entering August 12 at Biloxi, McCabe had been one of the best hitters in the Southern League in the second half, he had hit safely in 29 of 38 games (76%) and led the Southern League in batting average, hitting .336 (46-for-137, 8 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, .841 OPS).

Already flying high, McCabe took his performance into the stratosphere that night, going 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a solo home run in the seventh inning. That was just the beginning.

The next game, he delivered a career-best seven RBIs, going 3-for-4 with a double and two home runs. He homered again on August 14, going 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, before drawing a career-high four walks the following night.

By the end of the series, McCabe had hit .409 (9-for-22, 3 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 1 SB, 1.610 OPS) to easily claim Southern League Player of the Week honors for August 11-17. He was promoted to Gwinnett the next day, making his Triple-A debut on August 19.

For a first-year club still building its identity, one of the most meaningful moments of the season came on July 12, when JR Ritchie was named the starting pitcher for the 26th All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park.

Ritchie, then Atlanta's No. 6 prospect (now ranked No. 2), proudly wore the Clingstones' black-and-kelly-green cap with his National League All-Star uniform, putting Columbus on a national stage. He rewarded the spotlight by striking out two batters in a scoreless first inning.

He was joined by former Clingstone Hayden Harris, who also represented the Braves' system and struck out the only batter he faced. Harris was already with Gwinnett at the time of his Futures Game appearance, while Ritchie would soon join him in Triple-A the following week after posting a 1-3 record with a 3.49 ERA across eight starts with Columbus.

Harris had earned his earlier promotion thanks to a dominant start in Columbus, where he went 4-0 with a 0.79 ERA (2 ER in 22.2 IP), 0.79 WHIP, and a .147 opponent average in 18 appearances. His next promotion was still to come - one that would eventually take him all the way to Atlanta in 2025.

Graduation Day

In its very first season, Columbus solidified its place on the Braves' developmental ladder by producing three future Major Leaguers. Didier Fuentes, Rolddy Muñoz, and Hayden Harris all went from playing for a team that didn't exist in 2024 to becoming the first former Clingstones to appear in the big leagues with Atlanta in 2025.

Fuentes was the first to make the leap, rising from High-A Rome to Columbus by April 27, when he debuted against Chattanooga at just 19 years, 10 months, and 10 days old. His overall line in Columbus - 0-5 with a 4.98 ERA over five starts - belied the electric stuff that became more refined with every outing.

Over his final three starts, Fuentes posted a 2.57 ERA (4 ER in 14.0 IP) with four walks and 17 strikeouts, capped by a nine-strikeout gem in his final appearance on May 24 against Montgomery.

Didier Fuentes will become the youngest Atlanta Braves starting pitcher since 1970 tonight in Miami. He turned 20 on June 17.

That performance helped propel Fuentes quickly through the system, and he made his Major League debut less than a month later on June 20 at Miami. At 19 years, 11 months old, he became the youngest MLB pitcher to start a game since Julio Urías in 2019 and the youngest Braves pitcher to do so since 1970.

For Muñoz and Harris, the call came together at season's end. Muñoz was promoted to Atlanta on September 1, with Harris following a day later. Both made their debuts that night at Wrigley Field - Muñoz tossing two scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth, and Harris following with a perfect seventh - a memorable night for Columbus alumni.

Playoff Push

Columbus played meaningful baseball deep into its inaugural campaign, staying in the playoff race until the final week of the season. After enduring a season-long 10-game losing streak from June 12 vs. Knoxville through June 21 at Birmingham, the Clingstones closed the first half on a high note with a 5-1 win to reset momentum heading into the second half.

The Clingstones carried momentum into the All-Star break, going 10-8 from June 24-July 13 - the second-best record in the Southern League over that stretch - while leading the league with a 2.98 staff ERA. The surge pulled Columbus within just 0.5 game of first-place Pensacola.

At that point, Columbus was 8-4 in July, but the club hit turbulence immediately after the break, dropping 10 of its next 12 games to fall to fourth place in the Southern Division and 6.5 games behind Pensacola entering August.

Everything changed with a flurry of post-trade-deadline roster moves on August 1. The Clingstones made a season-high seven transactions that day, headlined by the arrivals of outfielders Patrick Clohisy and Lizandro Espinoza from High-A Rome and infielder Jim Jarvis, acquired in a trade from the Detroit Tigers' organization. That night in Montgomery, the trio batted 1-2-3 in the order and sparked a 4-3 victory over the Biscuits.

With their new-look lineup, Columbus took off to start August, winning seven of their first nine games. Clohisy, Jarvis, and Espinoza appeared in all nine and combined for 15 of the Clingstones' 38 RBIs during that stretch.

The surge trimmed Columbus' deficit from 7.5 games on August 3 to just 2.5 entering a pivotal mid-August homestand against Pensacola at Synovus Park. After dropping the first two games of the series, the Clingstones responded to win the next two and set up a marquee Saturday night matchup.

In a season-defining moment, Clohisy cleared the bases with a three-run triple to send Columbus to a 4-1 victory. The win marked the loudest statement yet that Columbus belonged in the playoff chase, sending a jolt through Synovus Park and keeping the dream alive into September. The following afternoon, the Clingstones completed the comeback with another win to pull within a half-game of first-place Montgomery.

Columbus finished August with a 17-10 record - the second-best mark in the Southern League. The Clingstones led the league in batting average (.254) for the month and ranked second in staff ERA (3.06), far outperforming their final season marks of seventh (.219) and sixth (3.92) in those categories.

Though August was Columbus' strongest month, Montgomery matched their surge and then some, posting a league-best 19-8 record to build a 4.0-game lead entering the final homestand of the season, September 2-7 at Synovus Park.

After splitting the first two games, Columbus entered game three still 4.0 games back with 10 games remaining. Down 4-0 in the ninth, the Clingstones were on the brink of elimination - until they pried the door back open with a stunning four-run rally. Three runs came with two outs, highlighted by Cal Conley's game-tying two-run triple that sent Synovus Park into a frenzy and forced extra innings.

Montgomery quickly silenced the crowd, erupting for six runs in the top of the 10th inning. Columbus went quietly in the bottom half, falling 10-4 in what became their last true stand of the season. Two days later, Montgomery clinched the Southern Division second-half title with a 2-0 shutout win at Synovus Park, officially ending the Clingstones' inaugural playoff chase.

The Clingstones struggled to regain their footing in September, undone by defensive miscues. Columbus finished with a .974 fielding percentage - the lowest in the Southern League - and went 3-9 in the final month.

Even in a difficult stretch, the team still found moments to rally. Columbus picked up two wins in the season-ending road series at Pensacola, including a 6-5 victory on September 10 after trailing in the ninth - their second such comeback win of the season and first since their inaugural victory on April 8 in Biloxi.

The curtain came down with a 12-1 loss in the September 14 finale. In a tradition manager Cody Gabella had carried for years, the Clingstones used a single bat for the entire game - this one a gift from veteran David Fletcher. For the first time in Gabella's tenure, the bat survived all nine innings, a fitting symbol for a team that held together and fought to the end of its inaugural season.

On to 2026

With a foundation of firsts, a roster that sent three players to the Major Leagues, and a late-season push that kept the playoff race alive until September, the Clingstones' inaugural campaign delivered on its promise to bring meaningful baseball back to the Chattahoochee Valley. The story of 2025 was one of growth, grit, and unforgettable moments at Synovus Park - a season that set the stage for even bigger things to come in 2026.

Behind the scenes, the Clingstones' staff laid the foundation for success in year one. Pitching coach Mike Steed guided a prospect-rich rotation that finished among the Southern League leaders in quality starts, while hitting coach Grant Kay helped a young offense find its stride in the second half. Coach Francisco Díaz provided invaluable leadership and kept the roster focused through a season of constant change.

Off the field, strength & conditioning coach Kyle Hegedus and head athletic trainer Jesús Avilés kept the club prepared and healthy through the grind of a 135-game season, while clubhouse manager Angel Piva ensured the team's day-to-day operations ran smoothly. Visiting clubhouse manager Marcus Commander welcomed opposing teams to Synovus Park and helped maintain a professional atmosphere for all players. Minor League video trainee Luke Carpenter provided critical support for game preparation and player development.

The efforts of general manager Pete Laven and the entire Clingstones front office turned Synovus Park into one of the crown jewels of Minor League Baseball and made each homestand a celebration of the sport's return to Columbus.

The Columbus Clingstones' 2026 season will begin on April 3, 2026, at Synovus Park against Chattanooga. For a full season schedule and updates on the 2026 season, visit Clingstones.com.







Southern League Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.