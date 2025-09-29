Hardin, Made Named Brewers 2025 Robin Yount Performance Award Winners

Published on September 29, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today their Robin Yount Performance Award winners for the 2025 season, recognizing Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tyson Hardin as the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year and infielder Jesús Made as the organization's Minor League Player of the Year. It marks the third consecutive season and the fifth overall that at least two Shuckers players have earned the award in the same year.

At least one Shuckers player has been selected for the performance awards during every year of the franchise's existence, dating back to 2015. A Shuckers pitcher has been named a Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year in eight of the last 10 seasons (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025).

Made, the Brewers top prospect and No. 3 overall prospect by Baseball America, joins Taylor Green (2007, 2011) and Jackson Chourio (2022-23) as the only players in Brewers franchise history to earn Minor League Player of the Year multiple times. Made appeared in five regular season and two postseason games with the Shuckers after being promoted on September 8 from High-A Wisconsin. Made became the youngest player in franchise history, making his debut at 18 years and 124 days old. Across 7 games at the Double-A level, Made went 8-for-32 with a triple, home run and 2 stolen bases. His first Double-A home run came on September 18 in game two of the Southern League Division Series, giving the Shuckers a 1-0 lead in an elimination game against the Montgomery Biscuits.

The Brewers signed Made as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in January 2024. Made, in his age-18 season, appeared in 115 regular season games between Single-A Carolina (83g), High-A Carolina (27g) and Double-A Biloxi (5g). He combined for a .285/.379/.413 slash line with 40 extra-base hits (28 2B, 6 3B, 6 HR), 47 stolen bases and a .792 OPS. He represented Milwaukee at the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, was named a Carolina League All-Star and was selected as the Top MLB Prospect in the Carolina League.

Hardin, the No. 20 prospect in the Brewers system by MLB Pipeline, made 10 starts with the Shuckers after being promoted from High-A Wisconsin on June 18, becoming the first member of the Brewers 2024 Draft Class to reach Double-A. Hardin's first Double-A start came on June 18 against the Knoxville Smokies, where 6.0 strong innings led the Shuckers to a win that clinched the team's first South Division title since 2019. The righty finished his Double-A season with a 3.29 ERA (14er, 38.1ip), 34 strikeouts and 8 walks. After returning from the 7-Day Injured List on August 22, Hardin finished his season with a 3.09 ERA (4er, 11.2ip) and 10 strikeouts across 5 starts.

Hardin becomes the second consecutive Mississippi State pitcher to earn Pitcher of the Year honors, joining K.C. Hunt, who was named a Co-Pitcher of the Year in 2024. Hardin was also named a Midwest League All-Star after going 4-3 with a 2.34 ERA (15er, 57.2ip) and 62 strikeouts in 11 starts for High-A Wisconsin.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership today. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.