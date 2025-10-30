WXXV Viewer's Choice Awards Names Shuckers Best Local Family Entertainment

Published on October 30, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - WXXV announced on Tuesday that the Biloxi Shuckers were named the Best Local Family Entertainment on the Coast as part of WXXV's 2025 Viewer's Choice Award. Fan voting ran through September 9 before the winners were announced during the WXXV Viewer's Choice Awards Gala on October 28.

"We're honored to be selected for a WXXV Viewer's Choice Award," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "There's a lot of hard work and effort that goes into creating one of the best family entertainment destinations on the Coast, and we're already planning to continue that work into the 2026 season."

Recent renovations to the ballpark during the 2023/24 off-season have helped enhance the gameday experience, including the addition of a right-field boardwalk, Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping and the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, giving fans a taste of the beach, even at the ballpark. This off-season, the Kloud 7 Sky Box was transformed into the Kloud 7 Yacht Club with an upgraded experience that includes a new and relocated bar, premium cocktails, beer and a service window for easy access from outdoor seating. The relocated bar is now located on the window side overlooking the field with enhanced lighting, more TVs, liquor cabinets and phone charging capabilities.

Keesler Federal Park will also play host to LSU baseball on Saturday, November 1 and Sunday, November 2 as part of the Hancock Whitney Classic. LSU will play an intrasquad game on Saturday before an exhibition game against Samford on Sunday. Fans can click HERE for tickets. The Shuckers are set to begin the 2026 season on the road before the home opener on Tuesday, April 7, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. In September 2026, the Shuckers will also host The Firefighters and Loco Beach Coconuts as Banana Ball will make its debut on the Coast. Fans can click HERE for more information.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







