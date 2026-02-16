Keesler Federal Park Nominated as a USA TODAY Reader's Choice 10Best Minor League Ballpark

Published on February 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - USA TODAY announced today that the home ballpark of the Biloxi Shuckers, Keesler Federal Park, has been selected as a nominee for the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Minor League Ballpark. Voting begins on Monday, February 16th at 11 a.m. CT and ends on Monday, March 16th at 10:59 a.m. CT. The top 10 winners, as ranked by USA TODAY 10Best readers, will be announced on Wednesday, March 26th at 11 a.m. CT. Fans can vote daily. Keesler Federal Park was previously named the sixth-best ballpark in Minor League Baseball by USA TODAY 10Best entering the 2025 season.

"We're honored to be nominated for this award for the second consecutive year," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "Keesler Federal Park is such a special and unique environment in Minor League Baseball, with our recent renovations elevating that ahead of the 2026 season, including the Kloud7 Yacht Club. There's truly no place in baseball quite like Keesler Federal Park."

Keesler Federal Park was constructed in 2015, marking the return of Minor League Baseball to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the first time since 1928. The ballpark's capacity is 6,098 and features a boomerang-shaped grandstand, allowing fans to be closer to the action than at most parks. Recent renovations to the ballpark during the 2023/24 off-season saw the addition of a right-field boardwalk, Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping and the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, giving fans a taste of the beach, even at the ballpark. In 2025, the suite level underwent a complete transformation with the addition of the Kloud7 Yacht Club, including a relocated bar, expanded capacity and new food options.

The ballpark is the fourth to host professional baseball games in Biloxi. The first was Point Comfort Park, although it was used for just part of the 1908 season by the Gulfport-Biloxi Sand Crabs of the Cotton State League. Biloxi Stadium, which opened in 1928, was the spring training home of the Washington Senators from 1930-1935 and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1938. In 2003, two games were played at Hollis Field, a high school facility, between the Pensacola Pelicans and Baton Rouge River Bats of the independent Southeastern League. None of the three ballparks that hosted professional baseball in the past in Biloxi still stand.







Southern League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.