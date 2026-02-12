Shuckers to Open Season with Exhibition Game against Pearl River on April 1

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced a 7-inning exhibition game against the Pearl River Community College Wildcats on Wednesday, April 1 at Keesler Federal Park at 6:35 p.m. The match-up marks the fourth consecutive year that the two teams will meet in a 7-inning exhibition game and will serve as the Shuckers' final tune-up before Opening Day against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Friday, April 3. Both teams will use wood bats. Fans can purchase tickets.

"It's such a positive all-around experience working with Pearl River and Coach Avalon," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're excited to give our fans an early look at our 2026 roster as we look to reach the playoffs for the third consecutive season."

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster and the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office. All tickets will be sold as general admission tickets for $14. The exhibition game is included in all full Shuck Nation Memberships and tickets will automatically be placed into member accounts.

"Anytime we have the opportunity to play the Biloxi Shuckers, it's a special moment for our program," Pearl River Head Coach Michael Avalon said. "Competing against professional players allows our student-athletes to challenge themselves against the level they aspire to reach. It's a tremendous experience for our team and a great opportunity to showcase our college while bringing our fans and community together around the game of baseball."

The Shuckers are looking for a third consecutive playoff appearance in 2026 after reaching the Southern League Division Series in each of the last two seasons. 2025 was highlighted by the team's first South Division title since 2019, led by all-star performances from Brock Wilken and Luke Adams. The Shuckers have never reached the playoffs in three consecutive seasons in franchise history. They're looking to become the first Brewers Double-A affiliate to achieve the feat since the El Paso Diablos, who reached the playoffs in five consecutive seasons between 1990 and 1994.

The Shuckers will be led by manager Mike Guerrero, who returns as the team's manager after two seasons as a Roving Infield Instructor. Guerrero's staff includes Hitting Coach Kevin Martir (2nd), Pitching Coach Josh Spence (3rd), Coach Matt Lipka (2nd), Associate Coach Tyson Cooper (1st), Strength and Conditioning Specialist Jim Buckley (1st), Athletic Trainer Paul Gonzales (1st), Associate Athletic Trainer Elizabeth Waters (1st) and Strength and Conditioning Associate Jack Thompson (1st).

Pearl River enters 2026 after a 53-10 record in 2025, including a trip to the NJCAA DII National Championship Game against Pasco-Hernando State College. The Wildcats also set a program record with five All-American selections and four selections in the 2025 MLB Draft. The 2026 roster features local standouts, including Logan Fontenelle (Biloxi), Ethan Garner (Gulfport) and Nico Williams (Gulfport).

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







