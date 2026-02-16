Tickets for Opening Week at Erlanger Park Go on Sale Tomorrow at 10 a.m. on Lookouts.com

Published on February 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Single-game tickets for Opening Week at Erlanger Park will go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, February 17, at 10:00 a.m. Fans will have their first opportunity to secure seats for the historic opening homestand at the team's new ballpark by visiting Lookouts.com.

The Lookouts will make their debut at Erlanger Park on Tuesday, April 14, hosting the Montgomery Biscuits at 7:00 p.m. in the first professional baseball game ever played at the venue. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for Opening Day, with fans invited to arrive early for pregame ceremonies and ballpark festivities. For all other home games in 2026, gates will open one hour prior to first pitch.

In addition to the Opening Week ticket on-sale, the team has announced first-pitch times for all six games scheduled from April 14-19:

Tuesday, April 14 - 7:00 p.m. (Gates open 5:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 15 - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 16 - 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 17 - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 - 1:00 p.m.

The Lookouts' full slate of 2026 home game times is now available at Lookouts.com. The inaugural season at Erlanger Park will feature 69 home games, including weekend series, summer promotions, and family-friendly Sunday afternoons throughout the year.







