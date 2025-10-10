Lookouts Home Opener at Erlanger Park Set for April 14, 2026

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that they will play their first-ever home game at the brand-new multi-use venue in the South Broad District, Erlanger Park, on April 14, 2026, against the Montgomery Biscuits.

"We couldn't be more excited to open a brand-new chapter of Lookouts baseball, at Erlanger Park," said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "Opening Day will be a celebration of our fans, our city, and the incredible future ahead for baseball in Chattanooga. We can't wait to welcome everyone into our new home and create memories that will last for generations."

Before opening up at home, the Lookouts will play their first game of the 2026 season on the road against the Columbus Clingstones on Friday, April 3. The team will then travel to Birmingham to play the Barons for six games before returning home for the opener at Erlanger Park on April 14.

The full schedule features 69 home games, including 11 Thursdays, 12 Fridays, and 12 Saturdays.

In 2026, the Lookouts' season will once again be split into two halves, with the first half ending on June 21. The 2026 All-Star Break will take place from July 13-16. The 2026 regular season caps off with a final six games against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at home from September 8-13. The Lookouts' 2026 game times and their 2026 promotions will be released at a later date.

Tickets for the team's final 12 games at AT&T Field, beginning tonight at 7:15 p.m., are on sale now. Highlighting the team's upcoming promotions this week are Agriculture Night (Friday, August 15), with a pre-game petting zoo and post-game Fireworks presented by Chattanooga Tractor & Equipment, and Grateful Dead Night with a pre-game concert by St. Owsley.

The team's final six-game homestand kicks off on Tuesday, September 2, with 25 Cent Hot Dog Night presented by Parkway Pourhouse. That night, the Lookouts will have 25-cent hot dogs (limit 4 per transaction) available for fans all night long. The rest of the series features a Joey Votto Replica Jersey Giveaway and MEGA Fireworks on Friday, plus Bluegrass Night with a pre-game concert by Mountain Cover Bluegrass Band presented by the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and the World Famous ZOOperstars on Saturday! To buy tickets for the team's final 12 games and playoffs, head to Lookouts.com.







