Shuckers, Coastal Mississippi, Visit Mississippi to Bring Banana Ball to Keesler Federal Park

Published on October 9, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, in partnership with Coastal Mississippi and Visit Mississippi, and the Savannah Bananas have announced that Keesler Federal Park will host The Firefighters and the Loco Beach Coconuts for two games on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26, 2026, as part of the 2026 Banana Ball Championship League. The announcement was made on Thursday night as part of the Banana Ball Championship League announcement.

Fans can sign up HERE for the ticket lottery through the Savannah Bananas to purchase tickets for the game. The Ticket Lottery List is open for fans to sign up until October 31, 2025. Fans who join the list are not guaranteed the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. All ticket sales for the seating bowl will be conducted through the Savannah Bananas and Fan First Entertainment. Suite and hospitality options are available by contacting the Shuckers Front Office and Sales Team at 228-233-3465 or sales@biloxishuckers.com.

"We're excited to partner with Coastal Mississippi and Visit Mississippi to bring Banana Ball to the Coast," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We've seen throughout Minor League Baseball how popular Banana Ball is in growing the game of baseball, and we're excited to showcase our ballpark to new and returning fans across the Coast."

Banana Ball has become the fastest and most entertaining game in sports. With its fast-paced rules and emphasis on continuous play, Banana Ball strips away the often-criticized lulls and lengthy pauses typical of traditional baseball, delivering a high-octane and entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes. Banana Ball has 11 unique rules. The most notorious rule is that if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Banana Ball to Coastal Mississippi," Coastal Mississippi Tourism CEO Judy Young said. "Jesse Cole and the Savannah Bananas organization have redefined what it means to have fun at the ballpark, and we can't wait to see The Firefighters take on Loco Beach Coconuts right here on the Gulf Coast for two incredible nights. It's going to be an unforgettable celebration of energy, excitement, and pure entertainment, the perfect way to Play Coastal Mississippi."

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







