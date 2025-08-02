Lookouts Grateful Dead Night Set for August 16

On Saturday, August 16, the Lookouts will celebrate one of the most successful bands in American history on Grateful Dead Night. That night the team will wear special tie-dye jerseys and will play Grateful Dead music all night long. Additional Grateful Dead merchandise will be available in the Lookouts team store. A limited-edition Lookouts x Grateful Dead t-shirt is available through a special ticket package for $55. General Admission tickets for the game only start at just $12 and are available at Lookouts.com.

Join us before the game at 6:00 p.m. for a pre-game concert, a modern tribute to the music of Jerry Garcia, by the band St. Owsly.

Lookouts x Grateful Dead T-Shirt package includes one lower box ticket to the 8/17 game and one limited edition Grateful Dead T-Shirt (sizes small-3XL). A limited number of these packages are available, so get yours while supplies last!

Additional game tickets (excluding the t-shirt) are available during the checkout process.

For All Things Grateful Dead, visit www.dead.net .







