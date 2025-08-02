Barons Win, 3-2, In Extra Innings Against The Trash Pandas

August 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons scored two runs in the 11th inning as they went on to win 3-2 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 5,325 at Toyota Field on Saturday night. The Barons have won 18 of their last 20 games and have won four out of five games with the Trash Pandas on this current series.

Pitching continues to dominate during the Barons' hot streak. The Barons have shutout the Trash Pandas three times in the current six-game series and have only given up five runs in their last 55 innings (0.82 ERA), a streak that started back against Montgomery on Sunday. Starting pitcher Riley Gowens gets the no-decision going 7.0 innings, giving up only three hits, one earned run, and two walks with six strikeouts. Gowens has only given up two runs in his last 23.0 innings pitched. Mark McLaughlin goes 2.0 innings, giving up only one hit. Winning pitcher Garrett Schoenle (4-0, 1.08) goes 2.0 innings, giving up three hits, one run, no earned runs, and no walks with four strikeouts.

Rocket City scored first in the game in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo home run by Evan Edwards, and the Trash Pandas took a 1-0 lead. The Barons came right back in the top of the sixth inning, when Ryan Galanie doubled home William Bergolla, and the game was tied at 1-1.

In the top of the 11th inning, with Ryan Galanie starting the inning at second base. Wilfred Veras flies out to center field, and Galanie tags up on the play and moves to third base. Braden Montgomery was intentionally walked and then stole second base. Mario Camilletti followed with a ground-rule double to center field, scoring Galanie and Montgomery on the play, and the Barons took a 3-1 lead. In the bottom of the 11th inning, with Mac McCroskey starting the inning at second base. With two outs, Korey Holland singled, scoring McCroskey, and the Barons' lead was trimmed to 3-2. Schoenle got the last out to fly out to Veras in right field to end the game.

For the Barons, William Bergolla had two hits, two walks, and a run scored. Galanie had two hits, RBI, and a run scored. Camilletti had two hits, and two RBI. Michael Turner had two hits for the Barons.

The Barons (23-9 in the second half, 61-40) will play the Trash Pandas (11-21 in the second half, 35-65) in game 6 of the six-game series on Sunday at 2:35 p.m. CT.







Southern League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.