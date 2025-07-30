Barons Pound out 15 Hits in the 10-0 Road Win

July 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Birmingham Barons pound out 15 hits in the 10-0 shutout win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 3,214 at Toyota Field on Wednesday night. This is the third straight shutout win. The Barons have won 16 out of the last 17 games played and are currently on a four-game winning streak.

Starting pitcher Tanner McDougal pitched 3.0 innings, giving up only one hit with three strikeouts. McDougal dropped his ERA to 1.77 for the season. Tyler Schweitzer (2-0, 0.00) got the win in relief, pitched 4.0 innings, giving up only two hits, no runs, and a walk with five strikeouts. Schweitzer has not given up an earned run in 16.2 innings this season. Tyler Davis pitched an inning with two strikeouts, and Eric Adler pitched the ninth inning, giving up only a hit and two strikeouts.

It was all Barons early and late in the game as the Barons scored four runs in the first two innings and six runs in the ninth inning. In the top of the first inning with two outs, Sam Antonacci singled to center field and Ryan Galanie followed with an RBI double to left field, scoring Antonacci, and the Barons took the 1-0 lead. In the top of the second inning, Mario Camilletti singles on a line drive to right field, scoring DJ Galadney, and the Barons led 2-0. William Bergolla singled on a ground ball to right field, scoring Calvin Harris and Camilletti, and the Barons took the 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning with the bases loaded, Wilfred Veras singled on a line drive to left field, scoring Bergolla and Antonacci. DJ Gladney sacrfice fly to center field scored Galanie. Harris ground ball to right field scored Veras. Rikuu Nishida single to left field, scored Braden Montgomery, and Harris and the Barons took a commanding 10-0 lead.

For the Barons, Nishida had three hits, two RBI, and a stolen base, his 34th of the season. Bergolla had two hits, two RBI, a run scored, a walk, and a stolen base, his 28th of the season. Gladney had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Montgomery had two hits, a walk, a run scored, and his first stolen base of the season.

The Barons (21-8, 59-39) will face the Trash Pandas (10-19, 34-63) in game 3 of the six-game series at 6:35 p.m. (CT) on Thursday. The Barons have won the first two games of the series.







