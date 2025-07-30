Vargas' 3-RBI Night, Season-High 14 Hits Leads Shuckers to Win over Blue Wahoos

PENSACOLA, FL - After enduring two separate rain delays, totaling an hour and 52 minutes, the Biloxi Shuckers (56-41, 14-14) earned a 7-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (50-46, 16-11) at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday night. The Shuckers set a season-high with 14 hits, including a three-RBI night from Jheremy Vargas.

After an hour and 11-minute delay before first pitch, Zavier Warren got the scoring started in the top of the first inning with an RBI single to center, followed by an RBI single to right from Ethan Murray, making it 2-0. In the top of the second, a throwing error on a fielder's choice from Luis Lara allowed Garrett Spain to score from third, making it 3-0. Jheremy Vargas then made it 6-0 with a bases-loaded, three-RBI double in the third.

The game entered a rain delay in the bottom of the fourth inning, delaying the game for 41 minutes. After the delay, K.C. Hunt continued his dominant start, finishing after 5.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. In the seventh, Johnny Olmstead smashed a solo home run to left, making it 6-1. Later in the inning, Shane Sasaki brought home a run with an RBI double and a balk made it 6-3. The Shuckers scored their final run in the ninth with a passed ball that scored Darrien Miller from third.

Hunt (6-6) earned the win while Kaleb Bowman (5) earned the save with 2.0 shutout innings. Blue Wahoos' starter Alex Williams (3-1) took the loss. At the plate, Luis Lara (2-for-5), Zavier Warren (2-for-5), Ethan Murray (3-for-4) and Garrett Spain (2-for-3) each recorded multi-hit performances. Lara also recorded his 30 th stolen base of the year in the seventh inning, becoming the fourth Southern League player to reach the mark this season.

The series continues on Wednesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Brett Wichrowski (1-4, 2.69) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Jake Brooks (Double-A Debut) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

