Trash Pandas Shut out by Red-Hot Barons in 10-0 Loss

July 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-19, 34-63) fell behind early and never recovered in a 10-0 loss to the Birmingham Barons (21-8, 59-39) on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. With the win, Birmingham took a 2-0 lead in the series and extended its hot streak to 15 wins in the last 16 games.

Rocket City starter George Klassen (L, 3-9) made his 17th start of the season and looked to close out a strong July, but the right-hander ran into early trouble. The Barons opened the scoring in the first inning on a two-out RBI double from Ryan Galanie, following a single by reigning Southern League Player of the Week William Antonacci.

Birmingham kept the pressure on in the second. After back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, Mario Camilletti drove in a run with an RBI single. One out later, William Bergolla added a two-run single to give the Barons a 4-0 lead.

Despite the rocky start, Klassen settled in and threw three scoreless innings to finish his outing. He allowed four runs on eight hits over 5.0 innings, walking none and striking out four. The Angels' No. 3 prospect wrapped up July with a 3.32 ERA in four starts, striking out 26 and walking seven across 21.2 innings.

Birmingham's pitching staff was dominant again over their third consecutive shutout. Tanner McDougal worked the first three innings, allowing just one hit, before Tyler Schweitzer (W, 2-0) tossed four scoreless frames with five strikeouts and two hits allowed. The Barons' bullpen completed the shutout with two clean innings.

Birmingham broke the game open in the ninth with six runs on seven hits, highlighted by two-run singles from Wilfred Veras and Rikuu Nishida. In total, the Barons collected 15 hits-14 of them singles.

On the mound for Rocket City, Endrys Briceno tossed a scoreless sixth inning, striking out one and walking two in his Trash Pandas debut. AJ Block followed with a strong two-inning performance, striking out five in the seventh and eighth.

Offensively, the Trash Pandas were limited to just three hits. Denzer Guzman went 0-for-3 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 10 games.

The Trash Pandas and Barons are back in action on Thursday night at Toyota Field for game three of the six-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm CT with LHP Mitch Farris (1-6, 4.80) making the start for Rocket City, against LHP Hagen Smith (2-1, 3.32) for Birmingham. Fans on the West Coast can watch the game live on FanDuel Sports Network West. Locally, the broadcast will air on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, and the game will also stream nationwide on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv Radio coverage is available on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Thursday's Promotions:

Thursday, July 31 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available at the Rock Porch, Clyde Mays Clubhouse Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club for fans 21 and older.

Salute to the Negro Leagues: For Throwback Thursday, the Barons and Trash Pandas will wear the Rickwood Classic uniforms honoring Negro League history. Birmingham will suit up as the Birmingham Black Barons, the team Hall of Famer Willie Mays played for at age 17 in 1948. Rocket City will represent the Huntsville Stars, a Negro Minor League team from the late 1940s to the 1950s that provided African American players with a platform during segregation, including standouts like Otha Bailey, Carl Holden, and Eugene Scruggs.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







