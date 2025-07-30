Barons Get Back to Back Shutouts in 2-0 Win over Trash Pandas

It took 10 innings for the win as the Birmingham Barons got the 2-0 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 3,414 at Toyota Field on Tuesday night. With tonight's shutout, this one follows the 4-0 shutout on Sunday night. It is the 10th shutout win of the season, and the Barons have won 15 out of the last 16 games played. With Chattanooga winning the first half of the Southern League North Division, the Barons stay 7.0 games ahead of Knoxville for the second-half playoff spot.

Starting pitcher Shane Murphy continues to dominate the Southern League as he goes five shutout innings, giving up only three hits, no runs, and no walks with three strikeouts. Murphy threw 71 pitches in the no-decision and continues to lead the Southern League with a league-leading 1.37 ERA this season. Tommy Vail pitched 1.2 innings, only giving up three walks with a strikeout. Mark McLaughlin pitched 1.1 innings, giving up a hit, no runs, and a walk with two strikeouts. McLaughlin lowered his ERA to 0.75 for the season. Garrett Schoenle (3-0, 1.17) goes 2.0 innings and doesn't give up a hit or a walk with a strikeout. The Barons continue to dominate the Southern League in pitching this season with a league-leading 2.92 team ERA. That is #1 in all of Double-A and #2 in all of the minor leagues.

The Barons had 10 hits in the game and were 2-for-11 in the RISP and left 11 runners on base in the road win. In the top of the 10th inning with Rikuu Nishida starting the inning at second base, William Bergolla followed with a bunt single, moving Nishida to third base. With runners on the corners, Sam Antonacci grounded into a fielder's choice, but Nishida scored on the play. The Barons took the 1-0 lead. With Ryan Galanie at bat, Antonacci steals second and Galanie singles on a ground ball to center field, scoring Antonacci, and the Barons led 2-0. Schoenle closed out the win with his only strikeout of the game, and the Barons go on and get the road win.

For the Barons, Bergolla was 4-for-5 with his 27th stolen base of the season. Galanie had two hits and an RBI. Wilfred Veras had two hits. Antonacci had a hit, an RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base.

The Barons (20-8, 58-39) will face the Trash Pandas (10-18, 34-62) in Game 2 on Wednesday at Toyota Field.







