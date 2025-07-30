Spain Makes History in Shuckers Loss to Blue Wahoos

July 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Garrett Spain

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Garrett Spain(Biloxi Shuckers)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (56-42, 14-15) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (51-47, 17-11), 8-4, at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Wednesday night in game two of a six-game set. Despite the loss, Garrett Spain became the first Southern League player since 2014 to record three outfield assists in a game and the second player in Biloxi Shuckers franchise history to record multiple outfield assists in the same inning. With the historic night, Spain now has 11 outfield assists this season, one shy of tying Josh Fellhauer's franchise record, set in 2015.

The Shuckers struck first for the second consecutive game with a sacrifice fly from Luis Lara in the third, scoring Bladimir Restituyo from third. The Blue Wahoos took the lead in the third with a trio of RBI singles from Jared Serna, Kemp Alderman and Cody Morissette, making it 3-1. In the fourth, Darrien Miller smashed an RBI double to right, with an error on the play allowing Ethan Murray to score from third and tie the game. Later in the inning, Garrett Spain gave the Shuckers a 4-3 lead with an RBI sacrifice fly to center, scoring Miller from third.

The Shuckers remained in the lead until the seventh inning, when a soft infield single with the bases loaded brought home a run, tying the game at four. Nathan Martorella then gave the Blue Wahoos the lead with a two-RBI single to center, making it 6-4. The lead extended to 8-4 later in the inning with a two-RBI double from Fenwick Trimble to center. Evan Fitterer (6-4) earned the win while Nick Merkel (1-1) took the loss for the Shuckers.

The Shuckers return to action on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tate Kuehner (7-4, 2.39) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Dax Fulton (4-7, 5.10) for the Pensacola. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.