Shuckers-Smokies Suspended on Thursday in Knoxville
August 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
KNOXVILLE, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers and Knoxville Smokies were suspended on Thursday night at Covenant Health Park in a scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth inning. The game will resume with no outs and no count on Corey Joyce in the bottom of the fifth inning on Friday, August 8 at 3:30 p.m. CT.
Friday's regularly scheduled game is slated to begin no earlier than 6:00 p.m. CT. Game two is scheduled for seven innings. Alexander Cornielle (3-6, 3.65) |is scheduled to start game two for the Shuckers against Walker Powell for the Smokies. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:10 p.m.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
