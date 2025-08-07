Barons Score 3 Runs in the 8th and Get the Comeback 4-2 Win over the Lookouts

August 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Ryan Galanie hit a two RBI triple in the bottom of the 8th inning with the game tied at 2-2 giving the Birmingham Barons the 4-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 2,649 at Regions Field on Thursday night. With the Barons starting the bottom of the eighth inning trailing 2-1, William Bergolla hit a line drive single to center field to tie the game at 2-2.

Starting pitcher Connor McCullough pitched 4.0 innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and one walk with four strikeouts. Jake Palisch pitched 3.0 innings, giving up only two hits, no earned runs, and a walk with a strikeout. Jared Kelley (2-1, 3.90) gets the win, pitching the eighth inning, giving up a hit and a walk. Caleb Freeman gets his first save of the season, closing out the Lookouts in the ninth, giving up one walk with a strikeout.

The Lookouts scored two runs in the top of the third inning. With two outs, Leo Balcazar doubled home Austin Callahan, and Edwin Arroyo singled home Balcazar, and the Lookouts took the 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Galanie singled home Bergoll, and the Barons trailed 2-1.

In the top of the eighth inning, with two runners at third and second base, Arroyo lines out to DJ Gladney in left field as he makes a diving catch and, on his knees, throws back to second base to double up the Lookout baserunner, and the Barons get out of a tough jam. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jason Matthews reaches on a throwing error. Matt Hogan's sacrifice bunt moved Matthews to third base. Bergolla followed with the hard hit single to center field, scoring Matthews and tying the game at 2-2. Sam Antonacci singled to center field, putting two runners on base. Galanie followed with a line drive to right center field ga, scoring Bergolla from second and Antonacci from first base, and the Barons took the 4-2. lead.

For the Barons, Galanie had two hits and three RBI. Bergolla had two hits, two runs scored, an RBI, and his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Barons will face the Lookouts in game 4 of the six-game series on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. CT.







Southern League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.