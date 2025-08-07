With Two Runs in the 5th, Barons Go on for 4-2 Win over the Lookouts

An RBI triple by infielder Sam Antonacci gave the Barons the lead in the fifth inning, as the Birmingham Barons go on to win 4-2 over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 1,988 at Regions Field on Wednesday night. The Barons tacked on an insurance run in the fifth inning, and the Barons bullpen pitched four scoreless innings for the Barons to get their 21st win in 23 games.

Starting pitcher Hagen Smith gets the win, going 5.0 innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and five walks with six strikeouts. It was the lefty first-round pick out of Arkansas in the 2024 draft, his first win since May 4. Tommy Vail pitched 1.0 innings, giving up two walks with two strikeouts. Adisyn Coffee pitched 1.0 inning with two strikeouts. Mark McLaughlin pitched 1.0 innings, giving up a walk with a strikeout. Garrett Schoenle pitched the ninth inning, picking up his fifth save of the season, giving up a hit with a strikeout.

The Lookouts jumped out first in the top of the second when Dominic Pitelli singled to right field, scoring Ethan O'Donnell, and Chattanooga took an early 1-0 lead. On the play, Wilfred Veras throws out the second Lookouts baserunner trying to score on the play on a sensational throw by Veras. The Barons tied the game in the bottom of the second inning when Mario Camilletti popped out in foul territory, but the Lookouts' first baseman stepped into the dugout after catching the foul ball. The umpires called home Braden Montgomery, and the game was tied at 1-1.

In the top of the third inning, Ruben Ibarra singled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Edwin Arroyo, and the Lookouts took the 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the third inning, Ryan Galanie homered over the left field fence and the Barons tied the game at 2-2. The home run was Galanie's seventh of the season and his first at Regions Field.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Rikuu Nishida walked. Antonacci ripped a triple down the right field line, scoring Nishida, and the Barons took the 3-2 lead. Galanie grounded out at second base, but Antonacci scored on the play and the Barons led 4-2.

For the Barons, Antonacci had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Calvin Harris had three hits. Montgomery had two hits and a run scored. Veras had a hit and a stolen base.







