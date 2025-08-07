Homestand Highlights: August 12-17 vs. Knoxville Smokies

August 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their 11th homestand of the season, hosting the Knoxville Smokies (Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) from Tuesday, August 12, through Sunday, August 17. The six-game series will feature a full slate of exciting promotions, including a Beer Stein Giveaway, Friday Night Fireworks, Youth Space Jersey Giveaway, and Faith & Family Day.

The homestand features the following lineup of promotions:

Tuesday, August 12 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, select wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Strength in All Abilities Night: The Trash Pandas are proud to celebrate the talents, stories, and contributions of individuals with disabilities from across North Alabama. The evening will include a special pregame parade beginning at 5:50 pm.

Wednesday, August 13 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your pup and cheer on the Trash Pandas together! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog on entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game. As a special treat, every dog will receive a free Pup Cup, redeemable at Sweet Space.

North Alabama Colleges Night: Presented by UAH, the Trash Pandas welcome representation from local colleges, Jacksonville State, Calhoun Community College, Athens State, Troy University,

Thursday, August 14 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available at the Rock Porch, Clyde Mays Clubhouse Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club for fans 21 and older.

Beer Stein Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults 21 and over will receive a Trash Pandas Beer Stein presented by Cullman Parks and Recreation!

Oktoberfest Beer Package: The Trash Pandas celebrate Oktoberfest! Enhance your game day with a German beer sampling add-on, featuring five 12 oz. imports which include Warsteiner Oktoberfest, Warsteiner Dunkel, Ayinger Bavarian Pilsner, Ayinger Celebrator Dopplebock, Erdinger Oktoberfest. Sampling takes place in the Biergarten behind home plate - just select your seats, then add the experience in your order summary. Click HERE for more details and to purchase your ticket.

The Bavarian Themed Solo Show: The Oktoberfest celebration at Toyota Field features a festive Bavarian twist. The Bavarian-themed Solo Show acts performed during the game will leave you mesmerized.

Friday, August 15 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by SportsMED!

Peraton Toiletries Drive: The Trash Pandas Foundation and Peraton are teaming up for a Toiletries Drive benefiting First Stop. Fans are encouraged to donate new, travel-sized items to support individuals experiencing homelessness in our community. Suggested donations include: Insect repellent, sunscreen, body wipes or baby wipes, deodorant, body wash, shampoo, lotion, chapstick, toothbrushes and toothpaste, Band-Aids, hand sanitizer, razors and shaving cream, gallon-size Ziploc bags, reading glasses, and new socks or underwear in all sizes.

Saturday, August 16 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Youth Space Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans, 17 and under, will receive a Youth Space Jersey, presented by Nucor Tubular.

Sunday, August 17 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Faith and Family Day: Presented by CrossPointe Church, Faith and Family Day at Toyota Field will feature a special pregame concert from 1:15 to 2:00 pm. There will also be a personal testimony from a Trash Pandas player and a moment of prayer led by Pastor Joel from CrossPointe Church beginning at 1:45 pm on the Berm in right field.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, located on the first-base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Single-game tickets for Trash Pandas games start at just $8 and can be purchased at TPTix.com.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







