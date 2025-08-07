Roster Moves: Angels Shake up Trash Pandas Roster with Nine Moves

August 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Angels announced the following roster moves that impacted the Rocket City Trash Pandas. RHP Luke Murphy and RHP Kenyon Yovan were transferred to Rocket City from Triple-A Salt Lake. OF David Calabrese rejoins the team from High-A Tri-City, RHP Bryce Osmond has been reinstated from the 60-day Injured List, and C Yeremi Villahermosa was transferred from BCA and placed on the Development List.

In corresponding moves, LHP AJ Block, RHP Endrys Briceno, INF Evan Edwards, and C Jaxx Groshans were unconditionally released.

Murphy, 25, is Rocket City's all-time leader in games pitched, with 109 appearances. Murphy was transferred to Triple-A Salt Lake on April 11 after appearing in one game for Rocket City, posting a 12.24 ERA over 23 games in Salt Lake. He split the 2024 season between High-A Tri-City and the Trash Pandas, posting a 3.54 ERA over 43 games and striking out 67 batters with just 15 walks. Notably, he finished second in the organization with 10 saves. Throughout his time in Rocket City, he appeared in a team-high 44 games, concluding the season with a 4.96 ERA and a record of 3-3. The right-hander was selected by the Angels in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Yovan, 27, appeared in 27 games for Triple-A Salt Lake in 2025, making two starts, and posted a 2-2 record with a 5.46 ERA over 31.1 innings, allowing 19 earned runs while striking out 34 batters. He has had two stints with Rocket City in 2023 and 2024; in 2023, he made 44 appearances with a 3-6 record, a 4.86 ERA, and 10 saves in 46.1 innings, totaling 25 earned runs. In 2024, he had a standout performance in eight games, going 1-0 with an impressive 0.84 ERA, one save, and just one earned run over 10.2 innings. Before he transitioned to pitching, Yovan played as an infielder and batted .214 across two seasons at Tri-City, where he hit six homers. His collegiate career at Oregon was remarkable; he became the first Duck to earn First Team All-America honors as both a pitcher in 2017 and an everyday player in 2020. Additionally, he was recognized as a First-Team All-Pac-12 selection three times, in 2017, 2018, and 2021, finishing as the second all-time leader in saves with 20. The right-hander was drafted by the Angels in the 27th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon.

Calabrese, 22, appeared in 33 games for Tri-City, batting .215 with five home runs and 15 RBIs. Calabrese was transferred from Rocket City to High-A Tri-City on June 17 before returning to Rocket City on Wednesday. Notably, he hit three home runs over a five-game stretch from May 1 to May 7, including back-to-back homers on May 1 and May 4 (Game 1) in Knoxville, and another on May 7 against Montgomery. The Angels signed the outfielder as a third-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Canada.

Osmond, 23, opened the 2025 season on the 60-day Injured List. Osmond returns to Rocket City after making three starts for the Trash Pandas at the end of the 2023 season. Most of that year was spent with High-A Tri-City, where he posted a 4-7 record and a 3.55 ERA over 20 starts, striking out 88 batters in 83.2 innings. Injuries sidelined him for the entire 2024 season. He pitched collegiately at Oklahoma State and was ranked as the 53rd overall prospect in the 2019 MLB Pipeline rankings upon graduating from high school. Although drafted in the 35th round by the Washington Nationals, he opted to attend college instead. The Angels selected the right-handed pitcher in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University. Osmond

Villahermosa, 21, spent the early part of the 2025 season with the BCA (Angels' Complex-level affiliate) before being transferred to Rocket City and placed on the Development List. Signed as an international free agent in 2021, Villahermosa has recorded 28 career RBIs over five seasons. He played parts of two seasons with Low-A Inland Empire in 2023 and 2024, which is the highest level he has reached in the Angels' system. During his time with the DSL Angels in 2021, he also registered 11 stolen bases.

The series in Columbus continues Thursday with a doubleheader at Synovus Park to make up for Tuesday's postponement. Game one is set for 4:35 pm CT with LHP Mitch Farris (1-7, 4.97) starting for Rocket City against RHP Landon Harper (2-6, 4.00) for Columbus. In game two, RHP Walbert Urena (4-6, 4.81) takes the mound for Rocket City opposite LHP Brian Moran (1-1, 1.88) for Columbus. Fans can watch both games live on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.







Southern League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.