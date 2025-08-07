LHP Raúl Alcantara Added to Shuckers Active Roster

August 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Raúl Alcantara has been signed as a Free Agent and assigned to the Shuckers active roster. The active roster now stands at 28 players. Alcantara has been assigned No. 27.

Alcantara joins the Brewers organization after 22 appearances and five starts between Double-A Chesapeake and Triple-A Norfolk in the Baltimore Orioles organization this season. Alcantara spent the previous six seasons as a member of the Seattle Mariners organization, reaching as high as Double-A Arkansas in 2024. This past off-season, Alcanatara was teammates with current Shuckers reliever Abdiel Mendoza in the Dominican Winter League with Estrellas Orientales.

