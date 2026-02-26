Travel to a Galaxy Far, Far, Away with the Shuckers on June 6 with Star Wars Night

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the team will host Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 6, against the Montgomery Biscuits. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Brewers-themed Grogu bobblehead presented by Colonial Trailways. The Shuckers will also wear Star Wars-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off following the game. Proceeds from the auction will support Gulfport High School's Team Fusion Robotics Club, helping in their efforts to provide 3D-printed prosthetic limbs for amputees throughout Central and Latin America as part of the Step Forward project.

Fans can save up to 16% by purchasing tickets in advance through Ticketmaster or the Shuckers Box Office at Keesler Federal Park. Fans can enjoy a premium all-inclusive experience in the Kloud 7 Yacht Club on the suite level, including food and drinks. The Shuckers also offer special discounts to seniors, kids, military and first responders. These discounts are available for the Home Plate Box, Dugout Box, and Reserved Sections. Kids two and under are admitted free of charge.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







