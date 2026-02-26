Make Wednesday, April 15, Your Opening Day Tickets for Opening Week Are on Sale Now.

Published on February 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Single-game tickets for Opening Week at Erlanger Park are on sale now! Opening Day at Erlanger Park is sold out, but fans can make Wednesday, April 15, their Opening Day!

Tuesday, April 14 - 7:00 p.m. (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, April 15 - 6:30 p.m. - Jackie Robinson Day

Thursday, April 16 - 6:30 p.m. FIREWORKS

Friday, April 17 - 7:00 p.m. FIREWORKS

Saturday, April 18 - 6:30 p.m. Pre-game concert featuring the Afternooners (EPB)

Sunday, April 19 - 1:00 p.m. Appearance by Daniel Tiger and friends (WTCI and PBS)

The Chattanooga Lookouts are inviting job seekers to a Community Job Fair at the South Chattanooga Community Center on 40th Street on Saturday, February 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event is a key opportunity for residents to explore part-time, seasonal positions for the team's 2026 season at the brand-new Erlanger Park.

At the job fair, representatives from several Lookouts departments, including food and beverage, will be on hand to meet candidates, answer questions, and assist with applications. With Opening Day set for April 14, the Lookouts are hiring hundreds of gameday employees to help deliver a first-class fan experience during the organization's inaugural season in their new Southside home.

Interested applicants can also apply online at Lookouts.com by completing the team's employment application listed here. The online application provides details on seasonal positions and allows candidates to submit their materials directly for consideration.

Opening Week tickets are on sale now, including tickets to Erlanger Park's first Saturday Concert! On Saturday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m., fans will be able to attend a pre-game concert featuring The Afternooners. This concert will be the first in the team's Saturday Concert Series.







