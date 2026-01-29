Moreno to Lead 2026 Lookouts Staff

Published on January 29, 2026

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today, the Cincinnati Reds announced the Chattanooga Lookouts' 2026 coaching staff, led once again by Manager Jose Moreno, who returns for his fifth season in Chattanooga. Joining Moreno are returning coaches Pitching Coach Joel Bonnett and Hitting Coach Mike Jacobs, along with Coach Reggie Williams, Coach Osmin Melendez, Athletic Trainer Stephanie McLain, and Strength & Conditioning Coach Tim Rodmaker. The organization will also add a Performance Coach, to be announced at a later date.

This season marks Jose Moreno's seventh year in the Reds organization and fifth season managing the Lookouts. Under his leadership, Chattanooga has continued to be a pivotal development stop for Reds prospects.

Pitching coach Joel Bonnett enters his second season with Chattanooga after previously spending three years in the Toronto Blue Jays system. Hitting coach Mike Jacobs returns for his second year with the Lookouts and fifth in the Reds organization. The former Major League first baseman brings 18 years of playing experience to the club.

Rounding out the coaching staff are Reggie Williams and Osmin Melendez. Williams continues his tenure in the Reds system after previous stints as a minor league instructor and collegiate head coach. Melendez, joining the Lookouts staff for 2026, adds meaningful coaching and player development experience from within the Reds' pipeline.

The performance team will include Athletic Trainer Stephanie McLain, and Strength & Conditioning Coach Tim Rodmaker, entering his second season in Chattanooga.

The Chattanooga Lookouts' 2026 season begins on April 7 and will make their debut at the brand-new Erlanger Park on April 14. Single-game tickets, season memberships, and group outings will be available soon at Lookouts.com or by calling 423-267-2208. Fans are also encouraged to visit the Lookouts Team Store, open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

26 LOOKOUTS COACHING STAFF

JOSE MORENO - Manager

Jose Moreno enters his seventh season in the Reds organization and his fifth as the Lookouts' manager. He previously managed at Class A Dayton in 2021 and was assigned to the Reds' Arizona League affiliate in 2020. Prior to joining the Reds, Moreno spent 19 seasons in the Mariners organization, managing at multiple levels and serving four years as Latin American field coordinator. His extensive winter league experience includes five seasons as third base coach and three as manager for Cardenales de Lara in Venezuela, highlighted by back-to-back championship titles in 2019 and 2020.

JOEL BONNETT - Pitching Coach

Joel Bonnett enters his second year in Chattanooga and fourth in professional baseball as a pitching coach. Before joining the Reds, he served as pitching coach for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats in 2024 and worked with the Vancouver Canadians in 2022-23. Bonnett's coaching background also includes collegiate stops at Illinois Springfield, Southwest Minnesota State, Hendrix College, and Benedictine University. A native of Springfield, IL, he competed at North Park University, finishing among the program's all-time leaders in appearances and saves.

MIKE JACOBS - Hitting Coach

Mike Jacobs returns for his second year with the Lookouts and fifth in the Reds organization. Prior to joining Chattanooga, he spent three seasons as a coach with Triple-A Louisville. Jacobs previously managed several Marlins affiliates from 2017-2021. A veteran of 18 years in professional baseball, he appeared in 569 Major League games with the Mets, Marlins, Royals, and Diamondbacks, hitting 100 career home runs.

REGGIE WILLIAMS - Coach

Reggie Williams continues his role within the Reds' player development system after previously serving as Head Coach at Alcorn State and spending several years as a minor league instructor with both the Reds and Brewers. Williams also brings experience in broadcasting, community relations, and education, including time as a principal and teacher in the Memphis City Schools system and current work as an adjunct professor at the University of Memphis.

OSMIN MELENDEZ - Coach

Osmin Melendez joins the Lookouts staff for the 2026 season. He brings significant coaching experience from across the Reds organization, contributing to player development at multiple levels. Melendez has built a strong reputation for his work with young players, emphasizing fundamentals and growth in all aspects of the game.

STEPHANIE McLAIN - Athletic Trainer

Stephanie McLain joins Chattanooga as the team's athletic trainer for 2026. She leads the Reds' athletic training efforts for the Lookouts and brings extensive experience in player rehabilitation, injury prevention, and overall athlete care at the minor league level.

TIM RODMAKER - Strength & Conditioning Coach, CSCS, RSCC

Tim Rodmaker enters his second year with the Lookouts after previously spending 15 seasons in the Chicago White Sox system and time with the Miami Marlins organization. Rodmaker has experience at multiple minor league levels and brings a wealth of strength training and performance knowledge to Chattanooga's clubhouse.







