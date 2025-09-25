Big Orange Baseball Takes over Chattanooga

The Chattanooga Lookouts and The Sports & Events Corporation, Hamilton County's regional sports commission, are teaming up to bring the excitement of collegiate baseball to AT&T Field, home of the Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds Double-A affiliate). On Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at 3:00 p.m., Chattanooga will host an intersquad exhibition game featuring two teams comprised of the 2026 University of Tennessee Volunteers baseball roster, marking one final showcase at the historic stadium before it transitions to Erlanger Park in 2026.

General admission tickets are available now for $12. Gates will open at 2:00 p.m., and full concessions, including beer, will be available throughout the afternoon. Throughout the game, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive community engagement activities with members of the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team.

