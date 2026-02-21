Lookouts Job Fair Today, Saturday, February 21, from 10-12

Published on February 21, 2026

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts are inviting job seekers to a Community Job Fair at the South Chattanooga Community Center on 40th Street today, Saturday, February 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event is a key opportunity for residents to explore part-time, seasonal positions for the team's 2026 season at the brand-new Erlanger Park.

At the job fair, representatives from several Lookouts departments, including food and beverage, retail, video production, promotions, and others, will be on hand to meet candidates, answer questions, and assist with applications. With Opening Day set for April 14, the Lookouts are hiring hundreds of gameday employees to help deliver a first-class fan experience during the organization's inaugural season in their new Southside home.

Interested applicants can also apply online at Lookouts.com by completing the team's employment application listed here. The online application provides details on all seasonal positions and allows candidates to submit their materials directly for consideration.







