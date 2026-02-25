Wine on the Water- An Event You Don't Want to Miss

There is nothing quite like being on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium with Pensacola Bay stretching out behind you. It is one of those views that never gets old and on Saturday, March 7th from 1 to 4 PM, you are invited to experience it in a whole new way.

Wine on the Water returns to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos field for an unforgettable afternoon of flavor, fun, and community impact. Guests will step onto the field for a walk around tasting experience featuring curated wines from Reynolds Family Napa, Mollydooker Australia, Orin Swift, Dossier from Washington State, Jayson by Pahlmeyer, and beautiful Italian selections from the Ethica Wines portfolio and much more. Champagne Lane adds an extra sparkle to the celebration.

More than twenty local culinary partners will be serving tasting portions throughout the field, including favorites like Reservoir Pensacola, The Hope Farm, The Fish House, Lucky Dough Pizza, Bodacious, and many more. Pearl and Horn will feature handcrafted mocktails, and guests can enjoy local Pensacola craft brews along with other craft beer selections such as Wicked Weed.

Move at your own pace. Enjoy live entertainment, lawn games, and fun photo moments with friends, all while taking in the incredible waterfront setting from the same field you cheer on the Wahoos.

And while the setting is spectacular, the purpose is even greater.

Proceeds support Ascension Sacred Heart's Perinatal Specialty Unit, helping complete a healing family room and outdoor space for mothers and babies navigating high risk pregnancies right here in our community.

The impact stays local.

The care stays local.

The love stays local.

Wine on the Water is a love letter to mothers. This is how we pour love back.

We would love to see our Blue Wahoos family and friends on the field with us for this special afternoon.







