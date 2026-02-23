Pensacola Blue Wahoos to Play at Birmingham's Historic Rickwood Field for First Time in 2026

Published on February 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Rickwood Field, home of the Rickwood Classic

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Rickwood Field, home of the Rickwood Classic(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Birmingham Barons announced on Monday that their annual game at historic Rickwood Field, the oldest professional ballpark in America, will be played against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Rickwood Field, opened in 1910, was home to both the Southern League's Birmingham Barons from 1910-1987 and Negro League's Birmingham Black Barons from 1923-1960. The field remained in use after the Barons moved to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in 1988 and Regions Field in 2013, hosting the annual "Rickwood Classic" from 1996 to 2019.

The Blue Wahoos will wear the jerseys of the Pensacola Seagulls, a feeder team for the Negro Southern League that played at Pensacola's Legion Field in the 1940s, in a tribute to the ballpark's enduring connection to Black baseball.

"We couldn't be more excited to join the Barons at Rickwood Field in 2026," said Blue Wahoos president Jonathan Griffith. "The Blue Wahoos have always celebrated our community's rich baseball history. From minor league teams of the past like the Fliers, Dons and Senators, to the proud tradition of military baseball, to the enduring legacy of the Pensacola Seagulls, we are indebted to those who have come before us. Connecting this past to the future stars of tomorrow at The Rickwood Game will be an unforgettable experience."

After undergoing extensive renovations, Rickwood Field hosted its first ever regular season MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants on June 20, 2024. The Barons have renewed their Rickwood Field tradition since the makeover, playing the Montgomery Biscuits in 2024 and Rocket City Trash Pandas in 2025. This year's game marks the first time that the Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, have been selected to play at Rickwood Field in their 14-year history.

Willie Mays, who grew up in nearby Fairfield, Alabama, played for the Birmingham Black Barons as a 17-year-old in 1948. Other Hall of Famers to call Rickwood Field home include Burleigh Grimes, Harold "Pie" Traynor, George "Mule" Suttles, Leroy "Satchel" Paige, Reggie Jackson, and Rollie Fingers.

In recent decades, Rickwood Field has served as a filming location for the films Cobb (1994), Soul of the Game (1995) and 42 (2013).

Fans can tune in to a live audio broadcast of The Rickwood Game on bluewahoos.com/radio.

For more information, as well as links to purchase tickets through the Birmingham Barons, go to barons.com.

Single-game tickets for Pensacola Blue Wahoos home games go on sale Monday, March 2, and the Blue Wahoos begin their 2026 season at home against the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday, April 3. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.