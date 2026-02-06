22 Former Blue Wahoos Named to Final World Baseball Classic Rosters

Published on February 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos infielder Jared Serna

PENSACOLA, FL - Major League Baseball announced Thursday the final rosters for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, scheduled from March 5-17 in Miami, Houston, San Juan and Tokyo. 22 former Pensacola Blue Wahoos will be representing their respective countries, highlighted by Jared Serna (Mexico) and Yiddi Cappe (Cuba) from the club's 2025 season.

Each team will play four games in the pool stage, with the top two teams advancing to the quarterfinal round. The World Baseball Classic Championship Game will take place on Tuesday, March 17 at loanDepot Park, home of the Blue Wahoos' MLB affiliate Miami Marlins.

Below is the complete list of former Blue Wahoos participating in the WBC, as well as their season(s) spent in Pensacola:

Australia: OF Aaron Whitefield (2019)

Canada: RHP Jordan Balazovic (2019)

Cuba: IF Yiddi Cappe (2025)

Dominican Republic: LHP Wandy Peralta (2015-16)

Israel: OF Troy Johnston (2022-23), RHP Robert Stock (2017), RHP Zack Weiss (2015, 17-19)

Italy: RHP Michael Lorenzen (2013-14, 18), OF Jakob Marsee (2024), RHP Kyle Nicolas (2021)

Korea: RHP Woo-Suk Go (2024)

Mexico: LHP Brennan Bernardino (2017-18), Bullpen Catcher Santiago Chávez (2021-22), LHP Robert Garcia (2022), IF Jared Serna (2024-25)

Netherlands: OF Ray-Patrick Didder (2022), IF Didi Gregorius (2012), C Chadwick Tromp (2017-18)

Puerto Rico: LHP Jovani Moran (2019)

United States of America: RHP Griffin Jax (2019)

Venezuela: IF Luis Arraez (2019), OF Javier Sanoja (2024)

The Blue Wahoos begin their 2026 season on Friday, April 3 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Blue Wahoos Stadium. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.

