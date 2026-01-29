19 Former Blue Wahoos Receive Non-Roster Invitations to Miami Marlins Spring Training

PENSACOLA, FL - The Miami Marlins announced 31 non-roster invitees to 2026 Spring Training on Thursday, including 19 prospects who have played for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

The non-roster invitees will compete in Grapefruit League play in advance of the MLB regular season, which begins on Friday, March 27. Including the 16 former Blue Wahoos already on Miami's 40-man roster, 35 total Pensacola alumni are slated to appear in Marlins Spring Training.

The list is highlighted by the Marlins' top prospect in LHP Thomas White (MLB's No. 17 prospect overall), Miami's 2025 Minor League Pitcher of the Year LHP Robby Snelling (Miami's No. 4/MLB's No. 39), and the Marlins' Minor League Player of the Year OF Kemp Alderman (Miami's No. 11), all of whom played for the Blue Wahoos in 2025.

Below is the complete list of Miami's non-roster invitees who have appeared in a game for the Blue Wahoos:

Pitchers (8): RHP Nigel Belgrave, RHP Josh Ekness, LHP Justin King, RHP Karson Milbrandt, LHP Patrick Monteverde, LHP Robby Snelling, LHP Dale Stanavich, LHP Thomas White.

Catchers (4): Bennett Hostetler, Ryan Ignoffo, Brian Navarreto, Sam Praytor.

Infielders (3): Jacob Berry, Nathan Martorella, Johnny Olmstead.

Outfielders (4): Kemp Alderman, Matthew Etzel, Andrew Pintar, Fenwick Trimble.

Marlins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first workout on Wednesday, February 11 in Jupiter, Florida, with the first full-squad workout set to take place on Monday, February 16.

150 former Blue Wahoos have advanced to the major leagues since 2012, including eight in the 2025 season. Since becoming a Marlins affiliate in 2021, 29 players have gone from Pensacola to Miami to make their MLB debut.

The Blue Wahoos begin their 2026 season on Friday, April 3 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Blue Wahoos Stadium. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

